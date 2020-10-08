Kudan AR SDK for Unity v1.8.0 With Support for Unity 2020 Released

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XLsoft Corporation (Irvine, CA) released Kudan AR SDK for Unity v1.8.0 with support for Unity 2020.

Kudan AR SDK and Kudan CV SDK has been widely incorporated into apps in entertainment, educational and e-commerce industries. Kudan-based mobile AR applications are used for sales promotion in entertainment and e-commerce, and also used for teaching assistance in education. Now with Unity 2020 support, AR app development has never been easier and faster.

A virtual watch is displayed on man's wrist with an app using Kudan's Marker AR technology. App users can visually see watches on their wrist before purchasing.

Product Names

Kudan AR SDK, Kudan CV SDK

Product Category

AR SDK

Product Overview

Kudan AR SDK is a mobile AR SDK with native platform APIs for iOS, Android, and also a Unity plugin. It supports both highly accurate marker tracking as well as markerless tracking, based on Kudan's proprietary Computer Vision technology (which allows computers to acquire, process, and analyze digital images or videos). Kudan AR SDK is platform agnostic and can be used on a wide variety of devices.

Kudan CV SDK provides Computer Vision technology for iOS and Android devices. While the AR SDK provides both tracking and rendering, the CV SDK specializes only in tracking and can be utilized for non-AR use cases as well.

Development licenses for Kudan AR SDK are available for free. A production license will be required when distributing an application developed with Kudan AR SDK. Amongst the production license types, indie licenses are available for free to independent developers, non-profits, educational institutions, and start-ups. Depending on the revenue, business and enterprise licenses are available.

Kudan AR SDK Features

Kudan AR SDK is hardware agnostic and provides an advanced, high-performance AR engine for mobile and wearable devices.

Advanced AR engine providing optimal performance for mobile and wearable devices

Markerless AR engine available for a variety of devices

No dependency on server or cloud environments; responds immediately when scanned

No limit on the number of markers and scans

Can be used without Wi-Fi or network connection

Kudan AR / CV SDK Pricing

Development License Prices (pre-tax) Kudan AR SDK Free Kudan CV SDK Free Production License Prices (pre-tax) AR Indie Free (with watermarks; available to SMEs, non-profits and educational institutions with revenue capacity of less than 1 million USD) AR Business $1,500 (without watermarks; available to SMEs, non-profits and educational institutions with the revenue capacity of less than 1 million USD) AR Enterprise Contact us (for enterprises with revenue capacity of more than 1 million USD) CV Indie $1,500 (available to SMEs, non-profits and educational institutions with revenue capacity of less than 1 million USD) CV Enterprise Contact us (for enterprises with revenue capacity of more than 1 million USD)

One (1) production license per one (1) iOS and Android application will be required when distributing an application developed with Kudan AR SDK.

Press Contact

URL: https://www.xlsoft.com

Phone: (949) 453-2781

Email: [email protected]

