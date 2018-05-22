Kudelski Group and U-blox to Collaborate on Secure Connectivity

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552468/u_blox_Logo.jpg )



Kudelski and u-blox agreed to collaborate toward integrating the Kudelski IoT Security Suite into multiple u-blox product lines, thereby providing field-proven security technologies to empower businesses to sustainably secure their digital transformation, and optional services enabling further business growth.

"Digital transformation and IoT projects can only achieve their objectives if security is designed from the start, and a long-term, security lifecycle management approach is taken," said Jean-Michel Puiatti, senior vice president of IoT at Kudelski "u-blox has pioneered positioning, connectivity and short range communications solutions that underpin the connected Internet of Things. By establishing this relationship with them, we will work together to enable business owners to securely drive new business models, features, efficiency and data analytics."

Integration of Kudelski technology into u-blox modules will enable premium device protection and security lifecycle management including secure firmware over the air upgrades (FOTA), but also secure communications and application data protection.

"u-blox provides premium products to its customers and security is no exception," said Andreas Thiel, u-blox Co-Founder and Executive Director Cellular Product Center. "Combining our leading wireless communication technology with Kudelski IoT Security Suite provides our customers with the benefits of both companies' expertise and experience in dealing with high-volume, security-sensitive environments. We consider security as fundamental to the success of our customers' business and are delighted to have an experienced and proven security partner such as Kudelski when building our security services."

The Kudelski IoT Security Suite is a comprehensive set of solutions and services based on 30 years of Kudelski Group innovation in protecting digital TV content on more than 400 million devices, as well as its strong expertise in cybersecurity. It makes IoT security easy to embrace by providing secure control and protection of the key resources of any IoT solution: data, network, device, features, communications and applications. By leveraging state-of-the-art security hardware designed by Swiss engineers and its unique heritage in both pay TV and cybersecurity, Kudelski Group is uniquely positioned to provide companies with design, implementation and long-term security lifecycle management of their connected business models across a variety of industries.

Swiss born 20 years ago, u-blox is now a global company well on the way to becoming the leading industry quality supplier of communications and positioning components and solutions for the Internet of Things. As the IoT takes hold across the automotive, industrial and customer markets, the importance of dependable connectivity and location-awareness is at an all-time high - and continuing to grow. u-blox's comprehensive portfolio of high quality chips and modules therefore help contributing to a more secure and sustainable connected world.

