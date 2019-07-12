Kudelski Security Announces Speaker Contributions for Black Hat USA 2019, DEF CON 27

PHOENIX, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the expanded list of conference sessions planned for Black Hat USA and DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas, NV, next month.

Kudelski Security conference presentations include the following:

On Tuesday, August 6 , Black Hat Review Board member and Kudelski Security's Head of Cybersecurity Research Nathan Hamiel will speak at Black Hat Day Zero on "Influence Management and Win Presentations." Hamiel will share benefits and address common misconceptions associated with delivering presentations at security conferences and share actionable steps for security leaders to get buy-in from management.

will discuss vulnerabilities discovered in SD cards from multiple manufacturers and the implications of their insecurity in a presentation entitled "Poking the S in SD Cards," at DEF CON 27 on . Research Engineer Yolan Romailler will speak at DEF CON's Cryptovillage on "Empowering Gateways with Functional Encryption," where he will talk about what Functional Encryption (FE) is and how it can be used in a codebase.

Kudelski Security is also hosting its annual Black Hat networking event at the Foundation Room, atop the Mandalay Bay hotel. Under the theme of Mission Impossible, conference attendees are invited to meet with Kudelski researchers, industry thought leaders and other experts from across the industry to discuss a variety of issues including AppSec, cloud, cybersecurity programs, and cryptography.

