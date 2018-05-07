Kudelski Security Extends Managed Security Services With Claroty

"Operational technology represents a growing risk for clients around the world," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security. "While a few prominent breaches in critical infrastructures have highlighted the need for better security, many organizations still struggle to monitor their industrial environments effectively. We are addressing this gap with defined services and proven technology that help reduce risk for clients."

Kudelski Security's managed security service offerings have continuously driven new innovation across Europe and the U.S., being the first to offer managed attacker deception services, early in 2017, following the launch of a suite of managed security services focused on managed detection & response (MDR). The addition of services specifically architected to monitor operational technology gives clients greater visibility and increased protection of their critical infrastructure to reduce risk exposure and the threat of a breach.

"We are pleased to extend our managed security capabilities with Claroty, a leading technology for OT and ICS network protection," said Alton Kizziah, vice president, global managed services, Kudelski Security. "We are constantly looking for technologies and capabilities that answer the most complex challenges and provide client value. By addressing the specific concerns facing OT and ICS, we offer providers of critical infrastructure and companies in the manufacturing and telecommunications sectors an essential service and the ability to reduce the risk of a breach."

Malicious activity on OT networks is on the rise, as evidenced by the increase in threat activity from ICS attack groups and the emergence of ICS-specific malware, including Trisis and CrashOverride. This trend is set to continue into the future and Gartner estimates that OT security-specific spending will reach between $8 and $14 billion by 2022. Kudelski Security's partnership with Claroty is designed to address real-time security monitoring and response for OT networks from a broad range of industries including energy and utilities.

By integrating Claroty into Kudelski Security's CFC strategy, the company will now be able to provide operators and security analysts unrivaled visibility into their OT networks and the systems that support them, while also being completely passive. By design, normal operations are not affected so these critical systems can continue to function without interruption.

The addition of Claroty to enable OT monitoring capabilities is a step toward realizing a broader, three-tiered strategy to secure the digital transformation process in both OT and IoT environments. The group's IoT Security Center of Excellence, launched in 2017, conducts device security assessments and provides security design services, while its IoT Security Platform protects the security lifecycle of devices and the critical data they produce. When paired with Managed Services from Kudelski Security, this also enables the group to monitor IoT device security and provide incident response. The result is a comprehensive approach to helping companies design, run and sustain secure IoT businesses.

For additional information on the threats facing OT used heavily by critical infrastructure sectors, download Kudelski Security's latest whitepaper, Operational Technology: The Next Battleground. Developed by the company's research team, the paper provides an introduction to the threat landscape, severity of the issues and provides a perspective on future trends. To access the report, click here.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

About Claroty

Launched as the second startup from Israel's famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines, with backing from premier investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Innovation Endeavors. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, the Claroty team is building an unparalleled suite of integrated products addressing the full spectrum of cybersecurity protection, detection and response requirements. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

