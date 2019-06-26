Kudelski Security Extends Security Device Support and Management Services to Fortinet

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the expansion of its Fortinet Security Device Management Service by adding optional device support services, for which the global security firm provides from its Cyber Fusion Center in the United States.

Kudelski Security provides manufacturer support services for a broad range of vendors including F5, Juniper and Pulse Secure, and has over 120 clients across the United States. As part of Kudelski's 24x7x365 service, clients receive a premium service for quicker escalation and resolution, including finding, escalating, and tracking bug fixes. Key client satisfaction metrics include 99 percent renewal rate and maintaining a 100 percent service level attainment over the past 3 years.

"Fortinet has a powerful technology portfolio that features impressive performance and broad integration with products from other manufacturers," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security. "By adding manufacturer support for product issues we're able to extend greater value and service our collective clients, including expanded service ranges and faster response times. This frees our technology partners to stay focused on new features and major enhancements."

Kudelski Security has strongly grown its device support and device management services, which are part of its larger portfolio of advanced Managed Security Services (MSS), including Endpoint Detection and Response, Threat Hunting, and Attacker Deception. Kudelski Security was also named as a leader in the latest "Forrester Wave™: Emerging Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP), Q3 2018" and as a key player in Gartner's "Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide" report.

"The service levels and advanced security services we are providing clients clearly differentiate our capabilities against legacy MSSPs," continued Fennessy. "This is the fastest growing area of our business and we continue to expand coverage, adding new clients around the world."

For more information about Kudelski Security's robust MSS offering visit https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-security.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

SOURCE Kudelski Security

