Kudelski Security Introduces Secure Blueprint - Industry's First Cyber Business Management Platform

"CISOs have always been challenged to balance complex security needs against business priorities. Now that cybersecurity has the attention of the board and executive management teams, they need to start building tighter alignment and report on cyber programs along with other business investments," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security. "Secure Blueprint is a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers the CISO to deliver results and effectively communicate with the board and other executives to show progress and forecast the anticipated results of budgets and initiatives on improving the cyber maturity of the enterprise."

Introducing Cyber Business Management

A critical gap for most security leaders is the ability to centrally manage the vast number of components affecting enterprise security, then translate these complex programs into meaningful language that can be reviewed along with other business strategies. To that end, Kudelski Security has introduced the industry's first Cyber Business Management Platform – Secure Blueprint. This pioneering product provides a centralized system for program management as well as easy-to-use dashboards that deliver a dynamic representation of cyber program maturity, enterprise risks and other information about which CISOs need to engage key stakeholders, allowing them to plan and prioritize cybersecurity investments.

"One cannot manage what one cannot measure," stated Michael Suby, Stratecast vice president of research, Frost & Sullivan. "Such is the dilemma faced by CISOs and across multiple pain points: codifying status of cybersecurity plans, succinctly communicating with board members and coordinating with intra-company organizations. Simply, CISOs know what they want to measure and accomplish, but lack modern-day tools to visualize, measure, manage and report. With Kudelski Security's Secure Blueprint, CISOs can overcome this dilemma."

Secure Blueprint

Secure Blueprint was inspired and designed by CISOs to automate and centralize essential program management functions and address the pain points they regularly experience, from strategy building to board reporting. The SaaS platform offers an intuitive interface that can be accessed from any secure internet browser and provides security leaders a comprehensive and accurate view of program maturity and risk, with views that help determine which investments to prioritize next.

The platform powers a shift from approaching security issues operationally to thinking more strategically and positions the CISO as a security leader who instills confidence among executive peers and boards of directors. Executive dashboards enable CISOs to communicate using risk-oriented language that is relevant to measuring business objectives and the effectiveness of their investments. Secure Blueprint dynamically demonstrates where they've started, where they are and the progress they are making toward their goals.

Secure Blueprint builds on proven industry strategy frameworks, such as NIST CSF, to provide software that enables CISOs to create business-aligned, agile cyber program plans. Using Secure Blueprint, CISOs are empowered to:

Qualitatively measure a cyber program's maturity and residual risk – automated polling of key stakeholders within the organization provides an ongoing and accurate view of an organization's current risk and maturity, while actively engaging key areas of the business in security planning.

– automated polling of key stakeholders within the organization provides an ongoing and accurate view of an organization's current risk and maturity, while actively engaging key areas of the business in security planning. Identify the biggest gaps in the program that require immediate investment – tracking key metrics allows faster and more accurate decision-making. Heatmaps allow CISOs to see areas of risk at a glance and to better determine how and where to prioritize investments.

– tracking key metrics allows faster and more accurate decision-making. Heatmaps allow CISOs to see areas of risk at a glance and to better determine how and where to prioritize investments. Track cyber initiatives' actual achievements vs. their forecasted results – dashboards allow the ability to define, measure progress and track the business outcomes of key initiatives and investments.

– dashboards allow the ability to define, measure progress and track the business outcomes of key initiatives and investments. Create board-ready dashboards for more effective risk management communications – effective and clear communications with the board of directors is a critical component of every CISO's duties. Being able to quickly construct a comprehensive board package with key metrics and quantifiable business values increases a board's confidence in the program as well as its willingness to support security expenditures.

– effective and clear communications with the board of directors is a critical component of every CISO's duties. Being able to quickly construct a comprehensive board package with key metrics and quantifiable business values increases a board's confidence in the program as well as its willingness to support security expenditures. Continuously improve cybersecurity program – ability to make immediate adjustments to KPIs and dashboards based on evolving contexts, enabling companies to remain agile and realign their roadmap and investments accordingly.

"Engaging with CISOs over many years, I've observed themes related to the evolving cyber leadership role and the need for a better way to centrally manage and report on cyber programs. These are the tenets that defined the vision for Secure Blueprint," said Mark Carney, vice president of global services, Kudelski Security. "By enabling cyber leadership to automate, centralize and operationalize program management functions, we empower executive leadership to collaborate on risk-based decisions and create an agile, business-aligned cyber program."

Secure Blueprint helps create a true, business-driven cybersecurity strategy that is framed in risk management terms. It includes executive dashboards and dynamic roadmaps that show how initiatives align to strategies, which helps leaders prioritize and justify investment decisions to ensure that the program can be continuously refocused to evolving contexts.

Kudelski Security's team of CxO Advisors are available to guide CISOs throughout the entire setup process. They will also perform cyber strategy assessments and quarterly reviews to discuss program effectiveness and facilitate business alignment with program priorities and initiatives.

