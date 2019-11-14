Kudelski Security Names Derek Phillips Chief Revenue Officer

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced that it has named Derek Phillips Kudelski Security's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective December 2, 2019. Phillips brings more than 20 years of executive sales and technology experience to Kudelski Security. He joins from Deloitte, where he was the SVP of Sales and Market Development focused on managed services solutions and technology product portfolios.

Phillips is charged with leading Kudelski Security's U.S. sales efforts with special focus on proprietary Group technologies and on continued growth of the company's strategic services, which includes a rapidly growing Managed Security Services (MSS) practice that has earned multiple recognitions from the likes of Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan. Other strategic offerings include advisory consulting, innovation, technology sales and services, and device support.

"Derek is a seasoned technology executive with experience scaling security businesses while also developing world class client relationships," said Andrew Howard, Kudelski Security's Chief Executive Officer. "Kudelski Security offers a unique set of capabilities to clients, ranging from our CISO Advisors, who help develop cybersecurity programs and strategies, to our innovation-focused team of engineers and analysts and our acclaimed MSS and Cyber Fusion Centers. Derek's mission is to leverage what we've built to expand our reach while also creating deep and sustainable relationships with the more than 1,000 clients we already serve."

Phillips will also be responsible for expanding indirect sales channels through new strategic alliances enabled to sell Kudelski Security offerings, as well as optimizing existing channel partner relationships for security technologies used to enhance client security.

"I couldn't be happier to join Kudelski Security," said Derek Phillips about his new role. "Kudelski Security has an experienced team, excellent client relationships, and innovative offerings. I look forward to working to expand on the company's vision of using innovation and a fresh perspective to drive change in cybersecurity."

Phillips was with Deloitte for almost four years. His prior experience includes four years of technology sales and leadership at JDA Software, and nearly 15 years with IBM across a range of sales and leadership positions. He will be based in the company's Phoenix headquarters but will routinely work in person with clients across the United States.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

