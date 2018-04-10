Kudelski Security to Host Events at RSA Conference 2018

Security and Jazz Reception, Local Edition – Monday, April 16, 7:00 p.m. PT

Kudelski Security and partners, SecureAuth and LogRhythm welcome cybersecurity professionals to attend a jazz reception at Local Edition Bar, located at 691 Market Street, San Francisco, a short walk from the Moscone Center. Security executives interested in attending may register by clicking here.

Preparing for Advanced Attacks, Roka Akor – Tuesday, April 17, 6:00 p.m. PT

Kudelski Security and Illusive Networks will host a dinner and executive discussion on managed deception technologies, at renowned Japanese steakhouse, Roka Akor, located at 801 Montgomery Street in San Francisco. Invitees will enjoy discussion around the latest cybersecurity trends and the effectiveness of attacker deception.

Ofer Israeli, founder & chief executive officer of Illusive Networks, Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer and Alton Kizziah, vice president of global managed services, both of Kudelski Security, will review how to detect advanced attackers, resolve incidents quickly and reduce attack risk with end-point based deception.

Protecting Your Most Valuable Assets, La Folie – Wednesday, April 18, 6:00 p.m. PT

Kudelski Security and McAfee, featuring their newly acquired CASB, Skyhigh, will host a dinner and discussion on cloud security at acclaimed restaurant, La Folie, located at 2316 Polk Street in San Francisco. Invitees will participate in a collaborative discussion centered around protecting an organization's most valuable asset: its data.

Srini Gurrapu, head cloud evangelist at McAfee Cloud Business Unit, will join Fennessy and Andrew Howard, chief technology officer of Kudelski Security, to discuss cloud-native data security (CNDS) best-practices to secure data and configurations in sanctioned cloud services such as Office365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box – and IaaS workloads such as AWS, Azure and GCP.

IT leaders interested in attending either dinner discussion may contact Mariya Vyatkina, marketing program manager, Kudelski Security to request an invitation. Space for all three events is limited.

For more information on Kudelski Security, its Advisory, Technology Consulting and Managed Security Services, please visit: https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

