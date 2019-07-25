Kudelski Security to Showcase Industry's First Purposefully Vulnerable Blockchain at Black Hat USA 2019

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced that the company will showcase FumbleChain, the industry's first deliberately insecure blockchain, at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, NV, August 3-8, 2019. Kudelski Security researchers developed FumbleChain to raise awareness about blockchain security and how to protect the various components making up the blockchain ecosystem. The project is part of Kudelski Security's Blockchain Security Center and its work expanding an ecosystem of partners focused on secure blockchain development.

Many large enterprises have identified the opportunities offered by blockchain technology, but struggle with how to best secure it. FumbleChain allows people to test their skills by attacking the chain and the FumbleStore running on top of it, which is a CTF in the form of a fake e-commerce application. The project is written in Python making it easy for anyone to read and modify its source code. It's also modular so users can hack and add new challenges to promote continuous learning.

"When it comes to deploying blockchain solutions, security often takes a back seat to development of core functionality," said Nathan Hamiel, Head of Cybersecurity Research, Kudelski Security, and a Black Hat Review Board Member. "There is a common misconception that blockchains are inherently secure, but the reality is that the technology is incredibly nuanced and complex, and a great deal of attention must be paid to its underlying security and cryptography. We're launching FumbleChain as part of broader efforts to raise awareness of the importance of blockchain security. Black Hat is the ideal platform for sharing information on vulnerabilities of innovative technology like blockchain before it's widely deployed."

Nils Amiet, security engineer with Kudelski Security, will give a presentation that includes a demonstration of FumbleChain at the Black Hat Arsenal (Station 3) on Thursday, August 8, from 1:00 – 2:20 p.m. PT. Kudelski Security executives are also available to meet and discuss FumbleChain throughout Black Hat and DEF CON. For more information or to request a meeting, contact kudelskipr@teamlewis.com.

To try to hack FumbleChain and learn more about Kudelski Security's blockchain security initiatives, visit: www.fumblechain.io

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

