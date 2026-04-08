Kuder, in Partnership with iJAG & ABI, Scale Work-Based Learning for Iowa Students

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder is setting a new national model for scaling work-based learning (WBL) through a data-driven, statewide talent pipeline approach—aligning student interests, education systems, and employer demand at unprecedented scale.

At the center of this effort is iJAG Connect, a partnership among Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG), Kuder, Inc., and the Iowa Association for Business and Industry (ABI), designed to transform fragmented career-readiness efforts into a coordinated, measurable workforce system.

Serving more than 12,000 students annually across 200+ programs, iJAG provides the infrastructure to deliver work-based learning statewide, while achieving graduation rates over 98%, outperforming state averages.

"This work is about building systems of opportunity at scale," said Wendy Mihm-Herold, iJAG President & CEO. "We're ensuring students have access to meaningful WBL experiences that lead to real outcomes."

What differentiates Iowa's approach is its integration of real-time data into workforce strategy.

Through Kuder Connect2Business®, the iJAG Connect platform, students generate insights into their interests, skills, and career preferences, providing educators, employers, and state leaders with unprecedented visibility into emerging talent pipelines.

"What makes this model powerful is the visibility it creates," said Connor Harrington, Kuder CEO. "For the first time, partners can see, at scale, where student interests align with workforce demand and use that data to drive decisions."

This data-driven approach enables precision matching of students to right-fit WBL experiences, targeted employer engagement in high-demand industries, and stronger statewide alignment between education and labor market needs.

ABI is engaging a growing statewide network of employers, enabling businesses to move from passive participants to active talent pipeline builders.

"Our employers don't just want talent, they want the right talent," said Nicole Crain, ABI President. "This model gives them the data and structure to engage earlier and build that pipeline intentionally."

The impact is already visible at the local level. Schools, including Harlan High School, Marshalltown High School, and Woodbine High School, are using student interest data to identify alignment to hands-on manufacturing opportunities with local employers, allowing partners to scale targeted WBL placements and strengthen regional economies.

As iJAG Connect expands, Iowa is demonstrating how states can move beyond pilots to statewide systems, where WBL is not an initiative, but an integrated, data-informed strategy.

To learn more or bring this initiative to your region, contact the team at ijagconnect.com.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.