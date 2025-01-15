Kuder, Inc. Facilitates Work-Based Learning at Montgomery County Public Schools

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce its newest partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). Kuder is facilitating Work-Based Learning (WBL) for the MCPS students, families, staff, and business community. By partnering with MCPS, Kuder is accelerating matching students to the right-fit opportunities and driving their career preparation.

Kuder's WBL Platform will support MCPS' focus on work-based learning which encompasses career awareness, exploration, preparation, and advancement using a comprehensive tool set, evidenced-based approach, and accompanying support and services.

Built to scale, our WBL solution supports districts of all sizes in driving employer engagement and student experiences.

"We were thrilled learn about all of the innovative capabilities Kuder could offer our district," said Shawn Krasa, MCPS Work-Based Learning Supervisor. "Their ability to offer a research-based career interest assessment to power right-fit Work-Based Learning experiences and recommendations for students really stood out to our team as a foundational step for our program."

"We're honored to partner with MCPS, help meet their Work-Based Learning goals, and make an impact on the students, families, and staff," shared Connor Harrington, Kuder CEO. "We built our WBL solution to scale and support school districts of all sizes and are pleased to see it already driving employer engagement, student exploration and experiences, and building a rich database for tracking and reporting on outcomes."

MCPS Work Based Learning kicked off the 2024-25 school year by working with Kuder to ensure implementation and adoption of the new platform. Kuder's team has been on-site to collaborate with the district and support the launch and training of staff.

"Kuder's team has been amazing to work with as we ramp up and transition our programming model to their platform," said Gwen Filipiak, MCPS Instructional Specialist, College and Career Readiness.

MCPS received a Maryland Works grant from the Maryland State Department of Education to design and develop an infrastructure to expand the quality and proliferation of apprenticeship programming.

About Kuder:

Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and has 25 years of experience providing scalable technology solutions supporting college and career readiness, work-based learning, and career and workforce management programs for individuals of all ages. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high-quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

