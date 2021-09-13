KUDO Launches Live Captioning for Multilingual Meetings, Doubling Down on Commitment to Equity and Inclusion

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters, announced today the addition of live captioning to its list of platform features. The new feature brings real-time AI-powered captioning in multiple languages to multilingual meetings powered by KUDO's powerful network of over 10,000 vetted professional interpreters. The feature is available today to select clients and will launch publicly in October. Live captioning, in addition to KUDO's drop-down menu of 100+ spoken and sign languages, brings KUDO one step closer to fulfilling its commitment to true equity and inclusion in the virtual meetings space.

"KUDO is committed to ensuring an engaging and inclusive multilingual experience for everyone," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Cofounder of KUDO. "As the online meetings and events space has evolved this past year, it's become obvious that accessibility for the hearing impaired is something that's been missing. We're proud to serve this community first with support for 147 different sign languages and now with real-time multilingual captioning."

KUDO Captioning supports participants of all kinds including those who are hearing impaired, those who prefer to augment the meeting experience with subtitles, as well as those who are visual learners. The feature enables participants of KUDO meetings to turn live captioning on and off in their preferred meeting language. To start, captioning is available in 10 languages; English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, and Japanese with additional languages to be added soon.

"User-centric is the word that best describes any effort on our part to increase accessibility and inclusion in live events," said Claudio Fantinuoli, Head of Innovation at KUDO. "Our team diligently researched the technology behind captions and subtitles, and how they are best rendered and received. I want to draw from that research to further improve the user experience."

With KUDO Captioning, KUDO clients now have access to a more comprehensive, inclusive, accessible, and flexible interpretation experience for all multilingual events and webinars. With future releases down the line, KUDO is committed to keeping all users in mind when developing new products and features, bringing ease to multilingual meetings, and ensuring that all participants have a voice.

Created by the engineers and language experts who built interpretation infrastructure and linguist teams for the United Nations and some of the most significant global summits and meetings, KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters that offers support in 100+ languages and 147 sign languages. KUDO supports more effective and inclusive meetings by enabling people, governments, and businesses to overcome communication barriers and speak their own language. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology startup founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at www.kudoway.com

