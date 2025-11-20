Kudos Partners with Samsung to Power the New Samsung Pay Benefits Shopping Assistant

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudos today announced a partnership with Samsung Wallet to power Samsung Pay Benefits, a new Shopping Assistant, bringing personalized rewards and smarter checkout experiences to millions of Samsung Galaxy users who shop using Samsung Internet Browser.1

The Samsung Pay Benefits Shopping Assistant helps users earn more rewards from their everyday spending by identifying the best card to use for each purchase and surfacing cashback opportunities from thousands of participating merchants, all without leaving the browser. It works across millions of shopping sites and unlocks additional cashback at thousands of popular brands and retail partners.

"Samsung has built one of the most trusted consumer ecosystems in the world," said Tikue Anazodo, Co-Founder and CEO of Kudos. "Together, we're making online shopping simpler, smarter, and more rewarding for millions of Samsung shoppers."

The partnership makes it possible for shoppers to get real-time card rewards guidance while shopping online through Samsung Internet Browser, helping them maximize value across their credit cards and on thousands of brands. It also makes checkout faster and easier by securely filling in payment details.

Samsung Pay Benefits Shopping Assistant is powered by Kudos' AI-driven rewards intelligence. Kudos is an AI-powered smart wallet that helps people make smarter financial decisions by recommending the best payment methods, surfacing personalized rewards, and unlocking cashback opportunities across thousands of merchants.

Samsung Pay Benefits Shopping Assistant launched this week in the United States and is now available for U.S. shoppers using the Samsung Internet Browser. This launch builds on Kudos' mission to help people get more value from every purchase, wherever they shop.

1 Samsung Internet is available on devices with Android Q OS or later.

SOURCE Kudos