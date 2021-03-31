Kudu Investment Management Closes New $300 Million Credit Facility With MassMutual

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudu Investment Management, LLC, (Kudu) a provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers globally, today announced the closing of a $300 million credit facility with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), a leading U.S. mutual life insurance company, to finance Kudu's growth initiatives.

New York-based Kudu, backed by capital partner White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM), has deployed nearly $400 million since 2018, acquiring minority stakes in 13 asset and wealth managers globally. These firms had combined managed assets of more than $45 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, spanning a range of asset classes and investment platforms, including alternative credit, hedge funds, impact investing, private equity, public equity, and real assets.

"Kudu's thoughtful capital solutions are beneficial to asset and wealth managers and equally attractive to its investors," said Phillip Titolo, head of direct private investments at MassMutual. "The management team's strategy and execution skills are admirable, and we're pleased to be part of Kudu's next growth phase."

"Kudu was active in 2020, completing five transactions, and we have a robust pipeline of opportunities globally to expand our portfolio of partner firms," said Kudu CEO Rob Jakacki. "MassMutual is an experienced and successful investor in the asset management industry and it's gratifying to have the firm as a financial backer."

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About Kudu Investment Management

Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partner White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM). For more information, please visit Kudu's website.

