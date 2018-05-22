KUDU Open Fire Grill Leading the Live Fire Cooking Trend This Summer
The innovative outdoor cooking system has caught the attention of national trend trackers as the open fire method continues to grow
17:15 ET
MACON, Ga., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As overworked and overstimulated Americans continue to seek a return to simpler lifestyles, the KUDU Open Fire Cooking System is leading a trend toward outdoor cooking as a means of more authentic, connected living. Recently featured in articles in Garden and Gun, Hearth & Home, Bon Appetit, Esquire, and Vogue, the KUDU stands out among its competitors for its cooking versatility, as well as its ability to quickly convert into a dramatic fire feature once the cooking is done.
The grill has been endorsed and used by a number of celebrity chefs in some of the top restaurants in the southeast and throughout the United States and is now available to the consumer market.
The KUDU Grill gets its roots from South African culture. Braai is the universal South African word for grilling meat over coals and they've turned this simple act into a beloved cultural touchstone. The KUDU's unique design allows for a grilling experience unlike any other, and the intuitive ease of use means that everybody who takes a turn on the KUDU has the capacity to become a braai master.
Visit kudugrills.com for details.
Contact:
To learn more about the KUDU or for interview requests with our founder, please contact:
Mandy Seaman
KUDU Grills Public Relations
mandy@westwardalliance.com
(417) 379-8939
Related Images
kudu-open-fire-cooking-system.jpg
KUDU Open Fire Cooking System
kudu-fire-feature.jpg
KUDU Fire Feature
The KUDU grill quickly converts to a fire pit using the fire ring
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRvh5htRGR8
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kudu-open-fire-grill-leading-the-live-fire-cooking-trend-this-summer-300653025.html
SOURCE KUDU Grills
Share this article