KUDU Open Fire Grill Leading the Live Fire Cooking Trend This Summer

MACON, Ga., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As overworked and overstimulated Americans continue to seek a return to simpler lifestyles, the KUDU Open Fire Cooking System is leading a trend toward outdoor cooking as a means of more authentic, connected living. Recently featured in articles in Garden and Gun, Hearth & Home, Bon Appetit, Esquire, and Vogue, the KUDU stands out among its competitors for its cooking versatility, as well as its ability to quickly convert into a dramatic fire feature once the cooking is done.

KUDU Grills

The grill has been endorsed and used by a number of celebrity chefs in some of the top restaurants in the southeast and throughout the United States and is now available to the consumer market.

The KUDU Grill gets its roots from South African culture. Braai is the universal South African word for grilling meat over coals and they've turned this simple act into a beloved cultural touchstone. The KUDU's unique design allows for a grilling experience unlike any other, and the intuitive ease of use means that everybody who takes a turn on the KUDU has the capacity to become a braai master.

