Kuebix, a Trimble Company, Positioned as a Challenger for Two Consecutive Years in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Kuebix is a modular cloud-based solution that allows a range of companies from small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to large enterprises to obtain an optimized transportation management system (TMS) for their business by selecting modular capabilities and integrations. The addition of Kuebix to Trimble is enabling the connection of Trimble's network of 1.3 million commercial trucks with Kuebix's extensive shipping community, creating unprecedented opportunities for freight demand-capacity matching and other efficiencies. Kuebix's ability to integrate with native complementary capabilities of Trimble such as Mobility vehicle telematics solutions, Visibility freight tracking solutions and Trimble MAPS solutions is empowering Kuebix to produce next-level transportation management solutions for the marketplace.

"Our vision for a truly connected supply chain continues to be proven with our growth surpassing 25,000 customers as a result of our exceptional user experience, proven time-to-value, and industry-leading technology," said Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and Vice President of Product Innovation & Strategy for Trimble Transportation. "We are extremely pleased that Kuebix continues to be recognized in this important research, and believe that this positioning highlights our leadership, vision, and ability to continuously deliver value to our customers."

To learn more about today's TMS marketplace, download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems .

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 30 March 2021.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kuebix

Kuebix, a Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) Company, provides a transportation management system (TMS) that powers one of North America's largest shipping communities. Kuebix is a modular solution designed to scale to meet the needs of supply chains of every size and level of complexity. Developed on multi-tenant cloud technology, Kuebix's connected platform enables customers to simplify ERP and other integrations to drive rapid onboarding and ROI. Community Load Match, Kuebix's built-in load matching platform, allows shippers to easily find truckload capacity and for carriers to fill open capacity. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com.

