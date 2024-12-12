Kuehn Law Encourages AE, STAF, NBR, and PDCO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC for $38.00 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Adams Resources will no longer trade on the NYSE American, and will become a private company.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Atlantic International Corp. for 1.202 Atlantic shares for each Staffing 360 share. When the deal is finalized, Atlantic shareholders will hold 90% of the new company.

Nabors Industries Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement with Parker Wellbore. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Nabors plans to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Parker in exchange for 4.8 million shares of Nabors common stock, subject to a share price collar.

Patterson Companies, Inc. is set to merge with Patient Square Capital for $31.35 in cash per share. Patterson insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of the change of control arrangements.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

