Kuehn Law Encourages CCNE, USAP, ML, and BTTR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

CNB Financial Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with ESSA Bancorp, Inc. V

NeueHealth, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of New Enterprise Associates for $7.33 per share in cash. Upon completing the transaction, NeueHealth will become privately held.

MoneyLion, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Gen Digital Inc. MoneyLion shareholders will receive $82.00 per share in cash and one contingent value right (CVR) for a potential payment in Gen common stock.

Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) entered a merger agreement with SRx Health Solutions Inc.

