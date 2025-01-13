Kuehn Law Encourages CCNE, USAP, ML, and BTTR Investors to Contact Law Firm

News provided byKuehn Law, PLLC
Jan 13, 2025, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
- CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) Click to Take Action
CNB Financial Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with ESSA Bancorp, Inc. V
- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Click to Take Action
NeueHealth, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of New Enterprise Associates for $7.33 per share in cash. Upon completing the transaction, NeueHealth will become privately held.
- MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML) Click to Take Action
MoneyLion, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Gen Digital Inc. MoneyLion shareholders will receive $82.00 per share in cash and one contingent value right (CVR) for a potential payment in Gen common stock.
- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) Click to Take Action
Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) entered a merger agreement with SRx Health Solutions Inc.
Contacts:
Moon K. Young
Chief of Operations
Kuehn Law, PLLC
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC
