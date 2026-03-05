Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Agilon Health, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Agilon Health caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: 1) guidance for 2025 was recklessly issued because that they knew or should have known it was not going to be achieved; (2) the immediate positive financial impact from strategic actions taken by Agilon to reduce risk was materially overstated; and (3) as a result, statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at relevant times.

If you currently own AGL and purchased prior to February 26, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

