Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Beyond Meat caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat's long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat's ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC; and (iii) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own BYND and purchased prior to February 27, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC