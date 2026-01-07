Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Dick's Sporting Goods caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) demand for products in DKS's Outdoor segment was slowing faster than represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the "structural changes" that were repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company's profitability; (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability; and (iv) as a result of the above, statements about DKS's business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading

If you currently own DKS and purchased prior to August 23, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

