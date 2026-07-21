Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Enphase Energy, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Enphase Energy misrepresented to investors that: (i) Enphase's European operations were experiencing rapid and robust growth; (ii) customer demand across major European markets, including the Netherlands and Germany, remained strong; (iii) any softness in those markets was temporary, with fundamentals remaining strong; and (iv) by early 2024, Europe had recovered and stabilized for Enphase's business purposes. According to the lawsuit, the Company also consistently minimized the effects that an influx of lower-priced Chinese competitors was having on Enphase's European operations.

If you currently own ENPH and purchased prior to April 25, 2023 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC