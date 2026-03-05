Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of F5, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at F5 caused the company to misrepresent its cybersecurity capabilities while experiencing a persistent security breach of its BIG-IP product development environment. These statements included, among other things, touting best-in-class security offerings through September 2025 despite knowing of the breach discovered August 9, 2025.

If you currently own FFIV and purchased prior to October 28, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

