Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Franklin BSP Realty Trust misrepresented or failed to disclose that the Company had recklessly overstated: (1) its earnings prospects; and (2) its ability to maintain a $0.355 dividend per share of common stock.

If you currently own FBRT and purchased prior to November 5, 2024 please contact J Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC