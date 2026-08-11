Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Pinterest, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Pinterest misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (ii) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (iii) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest's advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring.

If you currently own PINS and purchased prior to February 7, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC