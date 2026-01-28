Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Integer Holdings Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Integer caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you currently own ITGR and purchased prior to July 25, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

