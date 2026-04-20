Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Lineage, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Lineage caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that Lineage's financial and operational results had been temporarily inflated leading up to the IPO as a result of artificial market distortions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased supply of cold-storage facilities, and the imposition of unsustainable price increases by Lineage.

If you currently own LINE and purchased prior to August 1, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC