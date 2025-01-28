Kuehn Law Encourages LGTY, QTRX, RDW, and AZPN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ: LGTY) Click to Take Action

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement with Aptean for $14.30 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, upon which Logility will become privately held.

Quanterix Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Akoya Biosciences, Inc. After the proposed transaction is finalized, Quanterix shareholders will hold roughly 70% ownership of the combined company.

Redwire Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Edge Autonomy. Redwire will finance the acquisition of Edge Autonomy with a combination of $150 million in cash and $775 million in Redwire common stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Emerson for $265.00 per share in cash. Aspen will become a wholly owned Emerson subsidiary; shares to be delisted post-transaction.

