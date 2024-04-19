Kuehn Law Encourages MCBC, HES, MGRC, and ANSS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC) click to participate

Macatawa Bank Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Wintrust Financial Corporation. Under the agreement, Macatawa Bank shareholders will receive the right to receive shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust's average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement.

Hess Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Chevron. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hess will be entitled to 1.0250 shares of Chevron's common stock per share.

McGrath RentCorp has agreed to merge with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. Under the agreement's terms, McGrath shareholders will receive $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot common stock per share.

According to the merger agreement, Ansys shareholders are set to receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock per Ansys share. Post-transaction, Ansys shareholders are anticipated to hold about 16.5% of the merged entity on a pro forma basis.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC