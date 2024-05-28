Kuehn Law Encourages MTTR, AGR, OSG, and CRC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Matterport, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with CoStar Group, Inc. According to the agreement, Matterport stockholders are expected to receive a mixture of cash and stock valued at $5.50 per share.

Avangrid, Inc. has agreed to sell to Iberdrola, S.A. for $35.75 per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has agreed to a definitive merger with Saltchuk Resources, Inc. The agreement stipulates that Overseas shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) click to participate

California Resources Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Aera Energy, LLC. Upon the completion of the proposed transaction, California Resources shareholders will own approximately 77.1% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC