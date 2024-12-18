Kuehn Law Encourages PWOD, NURO, BHLB, and BRKL Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has agreed to merge with Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for 2.385 shares of Northwest common stock for each share of Penns Woods common stock. After closing, Penns Woods shareholders are expected to hold 12% of the combined company and receive a dividend of 48 cents per share.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by electroCore, Inc. ElectroCore will acquire NeuroMetrix shares for its net cash at closing, minus compensation, severance, transaction expenses, and liabilities.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Berkshire shareholders will own approximately 51% of the combined company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is set to merge with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock for each share of Brookline common stock. After closing, Brookline will merge into Berkshire in an all-stock transaction valued at $12.68 per share of Brookline common stock.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814.

