Kuehn Law Encourages RDW, HEES, AMPY, and TURN Investors to Contact Law Firm

Redwire Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Edge Autonomy. Redwire will acquire Edge Autonomy by paying a total purchase price consisting of $150 million in cash and $775 million in Redwire common stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by United Rentals, Inc. H&E shareholders will receive $92.00 per share in cash.

Amplify Energy Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Juniper Capital's Upstream Rocky Mountain Portfolio Companies. According to the terms of the proposed transaction, Amplify will issue approximately 26.7 million shares of its common stock to Juniper. Once the transaction is finalized, Amplify shareholders will hold around 61% of the company's equity.

180 Degree Capital Corp. has entered into a merger agreement with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon the completion of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are anticipated to hold approximately 40% ownership in the combined company.

