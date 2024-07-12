Kuehn Law Encourages SOl, DM, ICCH, and PRFT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has agreed to acquire Mobile Energy Rentals LLC. The transaction involves a cash payment of $60 million and the issuance of approximately 16.5 million shares of Solaris Class B common stock to the founders and management team of Mobile, who will be joining Solaris after the deal closes.

Desktop Metal, Inc. has agreed to sell to Nano Dimension Ltd. For $5.50 per share.

ICC Holdings, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Mutual Capital Group Inc. for $23.50 in cash.

Perficient, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

