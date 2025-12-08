KUIU Ultralight Hunting Acquired by a Collective of Conservation-Minded Families

Acquisition will bolster KUIU's commitment to its customers, employees, and innovation

DIXON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High-performance hunting gear and apparel brand KUIU Ultralight Hunting announces it has been acquired by an investor group comprising conservation-driven families and businesses, including Cox Enterprises.

KUIU will continue to be a privately held brand dedicated to driving industry-leading innovation across its product lines while maintaining its high-quality standards that consumers have come to know and trust. CEO Melissa Woolf will continue leading the company under its new ownership, and the current operational structure will remain intact.

KUIU Mountain PRO Hooded Jacket KUIU Attack Pant KUIU Field Flannel Shirt

"Shared values are at the heart of this investment decision, and we couldn't ask for a better outcome for our people and the KUIU nation," stated Woolf. "By partnering with investors who have a passion for KUIU, hunting, and conservation, the company ensures its culture and legacy will continue to thrive for generations to come."

The families and businesses investing in KUIU are guided by a deep respect for the outdoors along with a commitment to ongoing stewardship. Founded in 2011, KUIU was built to push the boundaries of performance gear, incorporating ultralightweight design and advanced technical materials and features. This acquisition represents a long-term investment allowing KUIU to continue delivering exceptional, purpose-built products for customers who demand performance in every environment.

KUIU has five retail stores: one in Dixon, California; three in Texas — Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio; and a pop-up store at Molly's Place in Easton, Maryland. The investment will support KUIU's expansion of its brick-and-mortar retail presence, offering more in-person shopping experiences for its customers across the U.S. The long-term brand strategy includes domestic and international growth through expanding retail, ecommerce, and exclusive partnerships.

"The investing families are more than just customers; they are passionate supporters and generous contributors to causes they believe in," states Woolf. "In fact, Cox Enterprises and the James M. Cox Foundation have contributed over $325 million to environmental and conservation efforts. We look forward to working with Cox on expanding our Conservation Direct initiative."

For more information on KUIU, please visit www.KUIU.com . Any media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]. Any investor relations inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

ABOUT KUIU

KUIU has been building the world's most advanced hunting gear and apparel since 2011. Based in Dixon, California, KUIU delivers ultralight, high-performance gear and exceptional purpose-built products for customers who demand performance in every environment. KUIU's direct-to-consumer model enables the brand to produce the highest quality products without compromise. To learn more, visit www.KUIU.com or call 1-855-367-5848, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM PST.

