KUKApp launches on Shopify to help e-commerce entrepreneurs publish apps in less than 24 hours.

"Most low-code app builders are still a major time investment for entrepreneurs: they have to prepare their apps for submission with the app stores, including description and screenshots," said Aleksandr Iurev, co-founder and CEO at KUKApp. "This can take up to several weeks, and the app might never be approved by the App Store or Google Play. The process also requires some IT skills. Not to mention the fact that many app builders charge fees for additional features. We created a solution that helps businesses save time and money."

With KUKApp, Shopify merchants don't need any tech skills. More importantly, they don't have to register an account with the App Store or Google Play. Entrepreneurs can create an app in under 3 hours, integrate it with their online store's CMS, and get approved by the leading app stores within 24 hours.

"At the core of Shopify's Ecosystem is our community of developers, who give merchants access to critical commerce technology," said Fatima Yusuf, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. "We're happy to welcome KUKApp to the Shopify App Store, bringing its insight and experience in no-code technology and mobile apps design to Shopify's 1.7 million merchants."

KUKApp allows entrepreneurs to synchronize their inventory automatically. Products that show up in their branded apps are taken directly from online stores. Other features include a push notification solution for maximum engagement, a speed alert system for price changes, new product additions, and discounts.

"We designed KUKApp so our customers' apps can work in automatic mode, and small businesses don't have to configure anything," said KUKApp chief software engineer and co-founder Timur Khamzin. "To speed up the app approval process, we use Apple and Google native languages, Swift and Kotlin. We also monitor the stability of the apps and update them when new devices and software are released. Every app's interface is made in our customer's individual corporate colors."

KUKApp does not collect users' personal data. Branded apps are connected to online stores through a RESTful API over a secure cryptographic protocol.

As a subscription-based solution, KUKApp has no hidden fees and charges $99 per month for an all-in-one Start plan. The company's Pro plan of $499 per month provides advanced functionality comparable to the world's leading retailer app and offers built-in analytics and chat integration.

Once they have a fully-fledged mobile app, e-commerce entrepreneurs can boost online sales quickly. According to New York-based mobile partnership platform Button, shoppers make twice as many purchases by apps than they do via mobile web stores. Last year, per Wolfgang Digital's 2020 KPI Report, 70 percent of traffic on e-commerce sites came from mobile devices. However, according to Compuware, around 85 percent of consumers report that they would prefer to use an app instead of the website's mobile version.

About KUKApp

KUKApp is a New York-based white label solution allowing owners of online stores to launch their own fully-fledged mobile apps for iOS and Android.

