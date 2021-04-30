Kuke Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) ("Kuke" or the "Company"), a leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke") is the leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. As of December 31, 2019, Kuke had the largest library of classical music content in China and, in 2019, Kuke was the largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China, according to Frost & Sullivan. Kuke leverages its rich and diverse content offerings and deep expertise in music education to offer innovative and efficient smart music education solutions, which primarily consist of its proprietary Kuke smart pianos, Kuke smart teaching systems and Kukey courses. Kuke is also the organizer of several live classical musical events in China, including the Beijing Music Festival, which is one of the most renowned musical events in the world. Through these three highly synergistic business lines, Kuke has formed a thriving content-centric ecosystem, positioning it well to continuously provide its customers with differentiated value propositions.

