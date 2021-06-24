Kuke Music Announces Inclusion of KUKEY Lessons in China's Pre-School Music Education Curriculum

BEIJING, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) ("Kuke" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven music education company and the largest classical music content provider in China, today announced that KUKEY Lessons ("KUKEY"), the Company's exclusive smart piano educational content, have been included in China's pre-school music education curriculum and deployed in more than 4,000 kindergartens across China.

Developed proprietarily by Kuke, KUKEY offers highly professional and inclusive solutions that are capable of transforming China's music education through digitalization and AI, improving the overall efficiency of music education in China, and reducing the associated costs. In comparison to other music education programs, KUKEY enjoys three distinct advantages. First, KUKEY has an unparalleled copyrighted classical music library. By leveraging Kuke's access to more than 900 top-tier record companies, including Naxos, the largest independent classical music label in the world, KUKEY can constantly expand and enhance its music content library. Meanwhile, as a result of Kuke's strategic cooperation with Shanghai Music Publishing House, KUKEY can also offer its student members an abundance of digital music sheets.

Second, Kuke is a pioneer in adopting AI, cloud infrastructure, and the Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") model in music education through KUKEY. These advances have allowed Kuke to transform music courses, which were previously one-on-one, of widely varying quality, and expensive, into group courses with music education offerings that are more professional and efficient. Additionally, through its collaborations with kindergartens, the KUKEY educational model spares parents from the need to buy a piano and reduces their overall commuting times. By combining Kuke's proprietary digital music education content with its intelligent piano hardware products, KUKEY can capture the performance data of its students playing pianos as well as the sensory data of their finger movements, analyze this data on its cloud infrastructure, and construct personalized recommendations for its students to improve their skills. Kuke has also developed a SaaS teaching program and corresponding system for educational administration management to better serve teachers and students in China.

Third, KUKEY is built on the foundation of Kuke's exclusive music education value chain. Through Kuke's wholly owned subsidiary, Beijing Music Festival Culture Communication Co., Ltd ("BMF Culture"), KUKEY offers each of its student members the opportunity to enter into music talent competitions and thus the potential to be discovered publicly and pursue a formal music education and development path. KUKEY's footprints covering the entire music education industry value chain in China have allowed it to form a closed-loop ecosystem.

KUKEY's end-to-end curriculum design allows it to integrate technical skills with foundational knowledge in its music education offerings, motivating students to take the initiative to study music on their own. KUKEY provides comprehensive and diversified music literacy education, inculcates independent thinking and creativity, and helps develop the next generation of creative musical talents.

Through its standardized and high-quality offerings, KUKEY is able to resolve the acute pain points in today's music education, namely the lack of standardization in both educational content and teacher assessments, as well as the severe shortage of qualified teachers. Leveraging its professional music content, AI technology, and closed-loop music ecosystem, Kuke aims to significantly increase its music education penetration rate and satisfy the market demand for music literacy through KUKEY. The Company plans to deploy its KUKEY Lessons in 10,000 kindergartens by the end of this year.

He Yu, CEO of Kuke Music, commented, "We see 'content + AI' as the future of music education, with classical music as its foundation. Our mission is to improve the efficiency and increase the penetration of music education. We aim to achieve these goals by leveraging our expertise and market leadership in classical music content as well as constantly improving our KUKEY offerings supported by digitalization and AI. With KUKEY as the cornerstone of our music learning system, we are well-positioned to launch additional products and service offerings in the future and thus enhance our music education ecosystem."

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is China's leading comprehensive music education group encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to education services. The foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier record companies including Naxos, the leading classical music content provider in the world. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 700 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted BMF, the most renowned music festival in China, for 23 consecutive years. At the same time, Kuke provides consumers with premium music content, music literacy education, talent competitions, and public performances through its apps, Kuke Music and BMF Club. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI-driven music education system, Kuke aims to democratize music education via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning. By integrating music content and education, Kuke is constructing a unique smart music education ecosystem and providing students with full life-cycle music programs.

About Naxos

Founded in 1987 by Klaus Heymann, Naxos Records is the world's leading classical music label as measured by the number of new recordings it releases and the depth and breadth of its catalogue. Under the stewardship of Klaus Heymann, Naxos has transformed from a budget label focusing on standard repertoire into a global music group comprising a raft of downloading and streaming platforms, an extensive catalogue of multimedia products, a vast international logistics network, a recording engineering arm, a publications division, and a licensing department.

