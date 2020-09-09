Kukuza Fest Virtual Concert Event Aims to Amplify Legendary Black Entertainers and Child-Friendly Music

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEE Nation Radio invites you to join the celebration as they launch their first-ever virtual Kukuza Fest to provide a fun and culturally relevant event for families while celebrating Black artists in the Family Music industry.

The word "Kukuza" means "amplify" in Swahili and Kukuza Fest aims to amplify Black voices while combating the racial inequity that cuts across many segments of society, including Family Music. Kukuza Fest is a free two-day virtual streaming concert event taking place on September 19th-20th 2020, created by WEE Nation founder Devin Walker and organized by Family Music Forward, a grassroots collective of creators dedicated to dismantling racial bias within the music industry. Kukuza Fest will stream directly on the WEE Nation Radio Facebook page.

Hosted by Emmy winner Markette Sheppard and Durham, NC Council Member (and musician) Pierce Freelon. Kukuza will feature some of the most culturally impactful and critically acclaimed entertainers of our time. Featured entertainers include the ten-time Grammy award winner Chaka Khan, Grammy Hall of Fame's Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of 5th Dimension, NAACP Image Award-winner Erika Alexander, and many other notable names in Hip Hop, Jazz and more.

The WEE Nation Radio founder stated, "There is an area of opportunity for more diversity in culturally relevant music for kids. We are elevating and amplifying traditionally marginalized Black voices, and ensuring the family music community is diverse and inclusive for all. We need community control of the music our children listen to and through WEE Nation Radio we are taking back control. We provide child-appropriate and self-affirming music that will enhance children's social and cultural development."

Although this is their first virtual music event, WEE Nation Radio has had many collaborative projects under their belt since their inception and look forward to expanding their digital footprint.

About WEE Nation Radio

Watoto is the Swahili word for "children". As such, Watoto Entertainment & Education keeps the education of future generations as the primary focus. WEE Nation Radio provides age-appropriate family music that culturally affirms and nurtures. WEE Nation Radio is created by award-winning Drumcussionist, Uncle Devin. He is the host of Uncle Devin's WEE Nation Radio syndicated radio show on WPFW 89.3 FM in Washington, DC and is also the former host of a children's music education program on Radio One.

