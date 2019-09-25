Kula CBD Launches CBD Products Its Founders Say Are the Standard the Industry Aspires To

WAILUKU, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States' legal cannabis market is projected to reach more than $23 billion in consumer spending by 2022 — making it an increasingly crowded space where expertise is fast becoming the key to winning customers. And while Kula CBD may be a new player in the CBD products arena, the team behind it is anything but.

Based in Hawaii, Kula CBD is an online CBD boutique that offers a variety of pure full-spectrum CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, edibles, flowers, body creams and pet care. It was founded by Geoff Sandoval, a bioscientific business entrepreneur and 20-year veteran of the hemp industry. He is a new growth management specialist who was a first-adopter of broad-spectrum CBD long before others were considering remediation of THC and utilizing the whole benefits of the hemp plant. He now also runs one of the largest THC remediation labs in the country and is a highly sought-after industry consultant.

Sandoval asserts that, when it comes to quality CBD, Kula CBD's standard is the standard: "We do not source any material used in our products from outside vendors. We work directly with the farms, process our own biomass, extract our own oil and manufacture our own products. It's the only way to assure a consistent standard of quality for our valued customers."

Kula CBD is organically grown using sustainable farming methods and nano extracted and processed to ensure purity. Only organic, non-GMO ingredients are used in its formulations. Likewise, all its products are 100 percent natural, FDA-approved, GMP-stamped and certified tested.

Kula CBD's top sellers include their bath bomb, nano full-spectrum oil, nano full spectrum hemp extract gummies, and a CBD bath and body gift set. Rave reviews from satisfied customers are posted on the company's website from those who have used the products to relieve symptoms of anxiety, depression and hormone imbalance, aid sleep, ease pain, resolve skin problems and much more.

And in homage to its home state, Kula CBD gives 10 percent of net profits back to the local schools and families of the Hawaiian Islands, which Sandoval says is important because it shows respect for the ohana.

"The flood gates for cannabis are open, so we will see more and more cannabis-based products hit the market in the years to come," he added. "It is more important than ever that Kula CBD stays true to its commitment to quality and innovation by providing the industry's best CBD for consumers using our decades of experience in the field and the most advanced growing extraction methods available."

Kula CBD products are made in the U.S. and come with a satisfaction guarantee. For more information about Kula CBD or to shop its products, go to kula-cbd.com.

