KulaCrate Launches Platform That Helps Teachers Receive Classroom Supplies Year-Round

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KulaCrate today announces the launch of its new social crowdfunding platform, connecting teachers to the school supplies and resources they need.

KulaCrate is creating a streamlined way for teachers to keep their classrooms fully stocked all year at potentially no personal cost to them while making it convenient and affordable for parents and others to help. On average, a teacher will spend $740 or more on outfitting and supplying their classroom each year. KulaCrate has created a convenient platform for parents and others to help out.

With the KulaCrate platform, teachers will be able to register their classrooms for free and easily share with parents and local businesses through email and social media. Parents, family members, and others can use the platform to make a one-time donation toward supplies for that teacher's classroom. Their contributions will fund teacher-selected classroom supplies, décor, and downloadable curriculum all year long. The grade-appropriate 'Crates' are delivered every month, right to the teacher's classroom.

KulaCrate is making everything easier for everyone. Parents are already purchasing supplies for their children's classrooms and are spending time and money shopping and purchasing items that may not be the ones needed. Some teachers receive supplies early in the school year but then see supplies completely depleted as the year progresses.

The new KulaCrate platform:

Reduces the need for teachers to pay out-of-pocket for classroom supplies. Provides fresh stock of supplies, consistently, every month during the school year. Removes the need for shopping time and effort by both teachers and parents.

"As the national conversation about the significant contribution of teachers and their unmatched pay continues, a solution to help subsidize out-of-pocket expenses for teachers is long overdue," said Vaughan Dugan, Co-founder, and CEO.

The KulaCrate platform is now live and officially in beta, allowing registrations to the secure platform. During this time, early adopters' feedback will help shape the national release in 2020. The Company has partnered with veteran marketing and technology agency, SilverTech, based out of Manchester, New Hampshire.

About KulaCrate

KulaCrate is an emerging company, inspired to develop technology solutions for teachers and their tireless mission to deliver quality education to children. By creating online tools that reduce the reliance on personal contributions by educators to adequately outfit classrooms, KulaCrate helps teachers refocus that time where it is desperately needed – on educating children. KulaCrate is based in Boca Raton, Florida, and was founded by Vaughan Dugan & Shawn Rudnick. The Company has a foundation of successful entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries that want to build an organization that truly gives back and provides a fantastic service to a group of professionals we are all passionate about, Teachers.

For more information, visit www.kulacrate.com.

