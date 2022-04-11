Kuleana Technology Receives the NKF Innovation Fund's First Dialysis Investment

New NKF investment supports dialyze on-the-go - enabling whenever, wherever dialysis for millions of patients worldwide Tweet this

Capitalizing on the prize-winning innovations and the extensive patent portfolio of the University of Washington's Center for Dialysis Innovation (CDI), Kuleana is revolutionizing treatment technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes and enabling patients with chronic kidney failure to live life to the fullest. "Using the most promising biomaterials and bioengineering technologies and leveraging the CDI's multi-disciplinary research teams and patient advisory board, Kuleana is transforming dialysis. Our solutions will keep dialysis patients healthier and productive, and they will lower costs to make sustainable dialysis accessible worldwide," according to Kuleana's Chief Technology Officer and CFO, Buddy D. Ratner, PhD.

NKF indicates that "10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease, and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment." In upper income countries, like the US, only 60% of people who need dialysis have access to it. In lower and lower-to-middle income countries dialysis is available to between 1% and 4% of people who need it.

"We're enthusiastic about the support NKF is providing Kuleana. Like NKF, we recognize that the unmet needs in hemodialysis are imperative – for the patient and for the economy. Progress over the last 62 years has been incremental and unimpressive. Patients want and deserve radically transformed treatment options that are safer, more effective, and that significantly improve their quality of life. Kuleana is a Hawaiian word conveying care, responsibility, accountability and reciprocity. These are the values that underpin everything we do", said Dr. Jonathan Himmelfarb, Kuleana's President and CEO.

About Kuleana Technology

Kuleana, a spinoff from the University of Washington, enjoys a close relationship with the Center for Dialysis Innovation , and with the Northwest Kidney Centers . These institutions pioneered dialysis technology and care, and with the support of investors like the NKF Foundation, they will continue to revolutionize it. For more information, visit kuleanatechnology.com.

SOURCE Kuleana Technology