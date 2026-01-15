Kuli Kuli Debuts Pure Organic Moringa Capsules as Moringa Emerges as a Top Wellness Trend for 2026

The U.S. moringa leader expands its superfood lineup with easy-to-take daily capsules

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As moringa rises to the forefront as one of 2026's most compelling functional ingredients, Kuli Kuli Foods, the brand that introduced moringa to U.S. shelves and remains one of the top-selling moringa brands in the country announces the launch of its newest product: Pure Organic Moringa Capsules.

Once a wellness insider secret used in daily routines by a number of A-list celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Toni Collette, Sabrina and Idris Elba, and Edward Norton, Moringa is the 2026 superfood celebrities are betting on.

Kuli Kuli Organic Pure Moringa Powder Capsules

For more than a decade, Kuli Kuli has led the movement to bring moringa mainstream, championing the nutrient-dense, climate-resilient plant known for providing caffeine-free energy, digestive support, and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

"We've always believed moringa deserved the same spotlight as matcha or turmeric," said Lisa Curtis, founder of Kuli Kuli. "As more consumers look for natural, sustained energy and nutrient-dense superfoods, we're thrilled to make moringa even easier to add to a daily routine, all while continuing to support smallholder farmers who grow this incredible plant."

Each bottle of Kuli Kuli's Pure Organic Moringa Capsules includes a 30-day supply, with just two capsules delivering over 1,000 mg of organic moringa leaf powder offering an efficient, travel friendly, and approachable format for anyone looking to boost daily energy, digestion, and immunity.

This launch marks the latest milestone in Kuli Kuli's mission to make superfoods easily accessible. A women-founded and mission-driven company, Kuli Kuli works directly with smallholder farmers globally ensuring regenerative agriculture practices while delivering high quality moringa to U.S. consumers through major national retailers and online.

As moringa gains momentum as a breakout wellness staple for 2026, Kuli Kuli continues to shape the category transforming a global superfood into an everyday nutrition essential.

Kuli Kuli's Moringa Capsules are available starting at $19.99 for a 30-day supply at KuliKuliFoods.com, Sprouts, Vitamin Shoppe and other select retailers nationwide.

About Kuli Kuli Foods

Kuli Kuli Foods is a leading superfood company on a mission to make the world's most nutrient-dense plants accessible, sustainable, and delicious. Founded by social entrepreneur Lisa Curtis, Kuli Kuli introduced moringa to the U.S. market in 2014 and has since expanded into a full line of superfood-powered products, including powders, snacks, gummies, and lattes.

Sourcing from over 4,000 smallholder farmers globally, Kuli Kuli empowers communities, supports regenerative agriculture, and fuels healthy lifestyles worldwide. Kuli Kuli products are available online and in major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.kulikulifoods.com.

SOURCE Kuli Kuli Foods