Kuliang Proposal released during summary meeting of China-U.S. Youth Festival

FUZHOU, China, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The summary meeting of the "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" was held last week in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian province. During the meeting, the "Kuliang Proposal" was officially released.

American youth representative, Brigham Young University student Harriet Anne Hales Parkinson (left), and Chinese youth representative, Curtis Institute of Music student Ruan Yangyang, read the "Kuliang Proposal" in English and Chinese respectively, during the summary meeting of the "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" in Fuzhou city, Fujian province on June 28, 2024. [Photo/bondwithkuliang.org.cn]

In recent days, over 500 youths from various sectors in China and the United States gathered in Fuzhou to exchange ideas, visit exhibitions, performances and planted friendship trees. They celebrated the bond with Kuliang, deepened friendly ties, and continued to write the story of Kuliang together in the new era.

At the summary meeting held on Friday, American youth representative Harriet Anne Hales Parkinson from Brigham Young University, and Chinese youth representative Ruan Yangyang from the Curtis Institute of Music, read the "Kuliang Proposal" in English and Chinese respectively.

"We all believe that the story of Kuliang stands as a testimony to China-U.S. friendship", the "Kuliang Proposal" stated. It emphasized that the people of China and the United States can overcome their differences and establish deep friendships. The youths of both countries are a testament of the development of China-U.S. relations for the past 45 years and they should be the protectors and promoters of healthy and stable China-U.S. relations in the next 45 years.

The "Kuliang Proposal" calls for the continuation of the "Bond with Kuliang: China-U.S. Youth Festival" and the organization of regular events of various specialties and scales. These events should facilitate exchanges between American and Chinese youths, fostering a platform for young people from both countries to engage in dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, build friendships, and explore cooperation in an open, inclusive, relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Additionally, the proposal advocates for promoting the story of Kuliang and continuing the bond with Kuliang so that more people from both countries will learn about the story and together strengthen China-U.S. friendship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

The "Kuliang Proposal" encourages Chinese and American youths to engage in exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields and become envoys who will promote mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of China and the United States so that the friendship will grow and thrive like the millennia-old cedar trees in Kuliang.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn