Kulicke & Soffa Announces Multiple Advanced Packaging Orders Supporting Long-Term AI Opportunities

Continues to Expand Share in High-Performance Computing, Co-Packaged Optics & Leading-Edge Heterogeneous Integration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has received multiple orders for its Thermocompression Bonding (TCB) solutions, primarily supporting Silicon Photonics (SiPh) based Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) applications deployed in high-bandwidth networking transceivers. K&S anticipates a series of follow on CPO orders to support aggressive capacity expansion plans throughout fiscal years 2024 and 2025. CPO units are anticipated to grow at a 66% CAGR through calendar year 2033 and represent only an individual component to the much larger Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunity.

Co-Packaged Optics leveraging Silicon Photonics capabilities are delivering power-efficiency and higher-bandwidth networking which is critical in enabling global adoption of AI. In addition to high-performance compute and leading-edge heterogeneous applications, K&S has also gained new access to this rapidly growing Co-Packaged Optics market.

Kulicke & Soffa's high-performance advanced packaging solutions are an increasingly critical enabler for leading-edge scaling which is allowing higher bandwidth networks, faster machine learning applications and more advanced mobility features. Over recent years, the Company has taken share in several key AI growth markets including high-performance computing, CPO, & leading-edge heterogeneous integration applications. K&S will continue to directly support the significant long-term growth of these markets as Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes more ingrained into everyday life.

Today, AI is transforming machine learning, network infrastructure and edge-device requirements by demanding capable and cost-effective approaches to support stacked or planar multi-die applications. These heterogeneous, or chiplet, applications are being deployed in high-bandwidth memory; enterprise logic (GPU, CPU, TPU); and high-volume application processors and communications devices. As these markets continue to transition from flip-chip technology, the Company anticipates significant opportunities.

Over the past few years, K&S has leveraged its competencies in TCB, 2.5D and 3D packaging types to take share in high-volume logic, CPO, and leading-edge heterogeneous applications. Demand for K&S TCB solutions has increased dramatically over recent years and recent market demand has caused the TCB business to be supply-chain limited over the near-term.

"Our capable, performance-focused advanced packaging solutions are driving significant market interest, as they efficiently address many emerging assembly challenges. Our unique solutions provide precision control and critical features, which unlock meaningful value for the most challenging optical, high-volume logic and emerging heterogeneous applications. These recent orders highlight our leadership in TCB, but also validate the growth potential of the emerging advanced packaging marketplace," said John Molnar, K&S Vice President & General Manager, Advanced Solutions.

Kulicke & Soffa's thermocompression revenue has grown at a 149% CAGR since 2020. The Company is currently running production and several parallel evaluations for new process steps at leading foundry, integrated device manufacturers and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

+65-6880 9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

+1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.