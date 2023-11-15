Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced the financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $202.3 million and net income of $23.4 million, representing EPS of $0.41 per fully diluted shares, and non-GAAP net income of $29.4 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

 

Fiscal Q4 2023

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2022

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2023

Net Revenue

$202.3 million

down 29.3%

up 6%

Gross Margin

47.4 %

up 110 bps

up 20 bps

Operating Margin

9.6 %

down 1400 bps

up 1200 bps

Net Income

$23.4 million

down 64%

up 461.3%

Net Margin

11.5 %

down 1120 bps

up 930 bps

EPS – Diluted

$0.41

down 62.7%

up 485.7%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2023

Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2022

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2023

Income from Operations

$26.3 million

down 64.3%

up 8.2%

Operating Margin

13.0 %

down 1270 bps

up 30 bps

Net Income

$29.4 million

down 58.1%

down 7.8%

Net Margin

14.5 %

down 1000 bps

down 220 bps

EPS - Diluted

$0.51

down 57.1%

down 7.3%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See
also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The General Semiconductor and LED end markets have shown clear improvements in the September quarter. As we execute on a broad range of technology-driven initiatives throughout 2024, we expect industry conditions, and also unique K&S opportunities, to strengthen."

Kulicke & Soffa's broadening portfolio of solutions are becoming increasingly technology driven due to a growing industry need for more capable semiconductor and display solutions.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $742.5 million.
  • Gross margin of 48.3%.
  • Net income of $57.1 million or $0.99 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $105.0 million or $1.82 per fully diluted share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $173.4 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $129.6 million.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 1.5 million shares of common stock at a cost of $68.1 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $759.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights 

  • Net revenue of $202.3 million.
  • Gross margin of 47.4%.
  • Net income of $23.4 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $29.4 million or $0.51 per fully diluted share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $77.5 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $68.5 million.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 0.2 million shares of common stock at a cost of $9.2 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

While broader cyclical improvements have benefited the utilization rates and demand for Ball Bonding systems, near-term headwinds persist in memory and automotive markets. The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, ending December 30, 2023, to be approximately $170.0 million, +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.15 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.25, +/- 10%.

Management anticipates demand to sequentially improve in the second fiscal quarter 2024 followed by broader demand improvements in the second fiscal half due to both strengthening industry conditions and ongoing execution of several K&S-specific opportunities.

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, November 16, 2023, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 23, 2023 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734623. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration cost, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS for Q1, FY 2024 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for Q1, FY 2024 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and amended on August 8, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

Net revenue

$           202,320

$           286,313

$           742,491

$        1,503,620

Cost of sales

106,481

153,626

383,836

755,300

Gross profit

95,839

132,687

358,655

748,320








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

37,380

31,275

145,493

134,869

Research and development

37,616

32,356

144,701

136,852

Impairment charges



21,535

1,346

Acquisition-related cost

13

118

511

118

Amortization of intangible assets

1,356

1,374

6,099

4,917

Restructuring


20

879

146

   Total operating expenses

76,365

65,143

319,218

278,248

Income from operations

19,474

67,544

39,437

470,072

Other income / (expense):






Interest income

9,500

4,025

32,906

7,124

Interest expense

(26)

(35)

(142)

(208)

Income before income taxes

28,948

71,534

72,201

476,988

Income tax expense

5,591

6,630

15,053

43,443

   Net income

$             23,357

$             64,904

$             57,148

$           433,545








Net income per share:






Basic

$                  0.41

$                  1.12

$                  1.01

$                  7.21

Diluted

$                  0.41

$                  1.10

$                  0.99

$                  7.09








Cash dividends declared per share

$                  0.19

$                  0.17

$                  0.76

$                  0.68








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

56,442

57,804

56,682

60,164

Diluted

57,408

58,816

57,548

61,182

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Supplemental financial data:

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

Depreciation and amortization

$                8,111

$                5,520

$             28,857

$             21,293

Capital expenditures

4,217

21,020

47,702

32,233

Equity-based compensation expense:






Cost of sales

289

233

1,192

960

Selling, general and administrative

3,841

3,426

16,239

13,911

Research and development

1,311

854

5,313

4,115

   Total equity-based compensation expense

$                5,441

$                4,513

$             22,744

$             18,986

As of

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

Number of employees

3,025

3,167

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


As of

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    529,402

$                    555,537

Short-term investments

230,000

220,000

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49
and $0 respectively

158,601

309,323

Inventories, net

217,304

184,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,751

62,200

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,189,058

1,332,046




Property, plant and equipment, net

110,051

80,908

Operating right-of-use assets

47,148

41,767

Goodwill

88,673

68,096

Intangible assets, net

29,357

31,939

Deferred tax assets

31,551

25,572

Equity investments

716

5,397

Other assets

3,223

2,874

TOTAL ASSETS

$                 1,499,777

$                 1,588,599




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

49,302

67,311

Operating lease liabilities

6,574

6,766

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,005

134,541

Income taxes payable

22,670

40,063

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

181,551

248,681




Deferred tax liabilities

37,264

34,037

Income taxes payable

52,793

64,634

Operating lease liabilities

41,839

34,927

Other liabilities

11,769

11,670

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$                    325,216

$                    393,949




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, no par value

577,727

561,684

Treasury stock, at cost

(737,214)

(675,800)

Retained earnings

1,355,810

1,341,666

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,762)

(32,900)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,174,561

$                 1,194,650




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,499,777

$                 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$             77,492

$           116,563

$           173,404

$           390,188

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities,
continuing operations

70,386

67,457

(91,338)

133,799

Net cash used in financing activities, continuing
operations

(19,518)

(70,286)

(111,876)

(321,191)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents

(764)

(3,978)

3,675

(10,047)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

127,596

109,756

(26,135)

192,749

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

401,806

445,781

555,537

362,788

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$           529,402

$           555,537

$           529,402

$           555,537








Short-term investments

230,000

220,000

230,000

220,000

Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term
investments

$           759,402

$           775,537

$           759,402

$           775,537

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating

to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended


September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

July 1,
2023

Net revenue

$              202,320

$               286,313

$                190,917

U.S. GAAP income from operations

19,474

67,544

(4,488)

U.S. GAAP operating margin

9.6 %

23.6 %

(2.4) %







Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets

$                   1,356

$                    1,374

1,786

Acquisition-related costs

13

118

57

Equity-based compensation

5,441

4,513

5,403

Restructuring


20

Impairment charges



21,535

Non-GAAP income from operations

$                26,284

$                 73,569

$                  24,293

Non-GAAP operating margin

13.0 %

25.7 %

12.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Twelve
months ended

Three months ended

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

July 1,
2023

Net revenue

$      742,491

$      202,320

$      286,313

$      190,917

U.S. GAAP net income

57,148

23,357

64,904

4,161

U.S. GAAP net margin

7.7 %

11.5 %

22.7 %

2.2 %








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization related to intangible assets

$          6,099

$          1,356

$          1,374

1,786

Restructuring

879


20

Acquisition-related costs

511

13

118

57

Equity-based compensation

22,744

5,441

4,513

5,403

Impairment charges

21,535



21,535

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(3,928)

(758)

(689)

(1,060)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

47,840

6,052

5,336

27,721

Non-GAAP net income

104,988

29,409

70,240

31,882

Non-GAAP net margin

14.1 %

14.5 %

24.5 %

16.7 %








U.S. GAAP net income per share:






Basic

1.01

0.41

1.12

0.07

Diluted(a)

0.99

0.41

1.10

0.07








Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)






Basic

0.84

0.11

0.10

0.49

Diluted

0.83

0.10

0.09

0.48








Non-GAAP net income per share:






Basic

$            1.85

$            0.52

$            1.22

$            0.56

Diluted(c)

$            1.82

$            0.51

$            1.19

$            0.55








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

56,682

56,442

57,804

56,553

Diluted

57,548

57,408

58,816

57,519








(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)         

Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration cost, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)   

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)


Twelve
months ended

Three months ended

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2023

October 1,
2022

July 1,
2023

U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$         173,404

$           77,492

$         116,563

$              8,976

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(44,406)

(9,281)

(12,605)

(10,610)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

591

273

62

83








Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

129,589

68,484

104,020

(1,551)

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

