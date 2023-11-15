Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced the financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $202.3 million and net income of $23.4 million, representing EPS of $0.41 per fully diluted shares, and non-GAAP net income of $29.4 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2023 Net Revenue $202.3 million down 29.3% up 6% Gross Margin 47.4 % up 110 bps up 20 bps Operating Margin 9.6 % down 1400 bps up 1200 bps Net Income $23.4 million down 64% up 461.3% Net Margin 11.5 % down 1120 bps up 930 bps EPS – Diluted $0.41 down 62.7% up 485.7% Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2023 Income from Operations $26.3 million down 64.3% up 8.2% Operating Margin 13.0 % down 1270 bps up 30 bps Net Income $29.4 million down 58.1% down 7.8% Net Margin 14.5 % down 1000 bps down 220 bps EPS - Diluted $0.51 down 57.1% down 7.3% A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See

also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.



Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The General Semiconductor and LED end markets have shown clear improvements in the September quarter. As we execute on a broad range of technology-driven initiatives throughout 2024, we expect industry conditions, and also unique K&S opportunities, to strengthen."

Kulicke & Soffa's broadening portfolio of solutions are becoming increasingly technology driven due to a growing industry need for more capable semiconductor and display solutions.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $742.5 million .

. Gross margin of 48.3%.

Net income of $57.1 million or $0.99 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $105.0 million or $1.82 per fully diluted share.

or per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of or per fully diluted share. GAAP cash from operations of $173.4 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $129.6 million .

; Adjusted free cash flow of . The Company repurchased a total of 1.5 million shares of common stock at a cost of $68.1 million .

. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $759.4 million as of September 30, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $202.3 million .

. Gross margin of 47.4%.

Net income of $23.4 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $29.4 million or $0.51 per fully diluted share.

or per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of or per fully diluted share. GAAP cash from operations of $77.5 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $68.5 million .

; Adjusted free cash flow of . The Company repurchased a total of 0.2 million shares of common stock at a cost of $9.2 million .

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

While broader cyclical improvements have benefited the utilization rates and demand for Ball Bonding systems, near-term headwinds persist in memory and automotive markets. The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, ending December 30, 2023, to be approximately $170.0 million, +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.15 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.25, +/- 10%.

Management anticipates demand to sequentially improve in the second fiscal quarter 2024 followed by broader demand improvements in the second fiscal half due to both strengthening industry conditions and ongoing execution of several K&S-specific opportunities.

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, November 16, 2023, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com .

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 23, 2023 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734623. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration cost, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS for Q1, FY 2024 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for Q1, FY 2024 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and amended on August 8, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 202,320

$ 286,313

$ 742,491

$ 1,503,620 Cost of sales 106,481

153,626

383,836

755,300 Gross profit 95,839

132,687

358,655

748,320















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 37,380

31,275

145,493

134,869 Research and development 37,616

32,356

144,701

136,852 Impairment charges —

—

21,535

1,346 Acquisition-related cost 13

118

511

118 Amortization of intangible assets 1,356

1,374

6,099

4,917 Restructuring —

20

879

146 Total operating expenses 76,365

65,143

319,218

278,248 Income from operations 19,474

67,544

39,437

470,072 Other income / (expense):













Interest income 9,500

4,025

32,906

7,124 Interest expense (26)

(35)

(142)

(208) Income before income taxes 28,948

71,534

72,201

476,988 Income tax expense 5,591

6,630

15,053

43,443 Net income $ 23,357

$ 64,904

$ 57,148

$ 433,545















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.41

$ 1.12

$ 1.01

$ 7.21 Diluted $ 0.41

$ 1.10

$ 0.99

$ 7.09















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.19

$ 0.17

$ 0.76

$ 0.68















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 56,442

57,804

56,682

60,164 Diluted 57,408

58,816

57,548

61,182

Three months ended

Twelve months ended Supplemental financial data: September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 8,111

$ 5,520

$ 28,857

$ 21,293 Capital expenditures 4,217

21,020

47,702

32,233 Equity-based compensation expense:













Cost of sales 289

233

1,192

960 Selling, general and administrative 3,841

3,426

16,239

13,911 Research and development 1,311

854

5,313

4,115 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 5,441

$ 4,513

$ 22,744

$ 18,986

As of

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 Number of employees 3,025

3,167

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,402

$ 555,537 Short-term investments 230,000

220,000 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49

and $0 respectively 158,601

309,323 Inventories, net 217,304

184,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,751

62,200 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,189,058

1,332,046







Property, plant and equipment, net 110,051

80,908 Operating right-of-use assets 47,148

41,767 Goodwill 88,673

68,096 Intangible assets, net 29,357

31,939 Deferred tax assets 31,551

25,572 Equity investments 716

5,397 Other assets 3,223

2,874 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,499,777

$ 1,588,599







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 49,302

67,311 Operating lease liabilities 6,574

6,766 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,005

134,541 Income taxes payable 22,670

40,063 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 181,551

248,681







Deferred tax liabilities 37,264

34,037 Income taxes payable 52,793

64,634 Operating lease liabilities 41,839

34,927 Other liabilities 11,769

11,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 325,216

$ 393,949







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 577,727

561,684 Treasury stock, at cost (737,214)

(675,800) Retained earnings 1,355,810

1,341,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,762)

(32,900) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,174,561

$ 1,194,650







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,499,777

$ 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,492

$ 116,563

$ 173,404

$ 390,188 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities,

continuing operations 70,386

67,457

(91,338)

133,799 Net cash used in financing activities, continuing

operations (19,518)

(70,286)

(111,876)

(321,191) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents (764)

(3,978)

3,675

(10,047) Changes in cash and cash equivalents 127,596

109,756

(26,135)

192,749 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 401,806

445,781

555,537

362,788 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 529,402

$ 555,537

$ 529,402

$ 555,537















Short-term investments 230,000

220,000

230,000

220,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term

investments $ 759,402

$ 775,537

$ 759,402

$ 775,537

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended



September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

July 1,

2023 Net revenue

$ 202,320

$ 286,313

$ 190,917 U.S. GAAP income from operations

19,474

67,544

(4,488) U.S. GAAP operating margin

9.6 %

23.6 %

(2.4) %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets

$ 1,356

$ 1,374

1,786 Acquisition-related costs

13

118

57 Equity-based compensation

5,441

4,513

5,403 Restructuring

—

20

— Impairment charges

—

—

21,535 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 26,284

$ 73,569

$ 24,293 Non-GAAP operating margin

13.0 %

25.7 %

12.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Twelve

months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

July 1,

2023 Net revenue $ 742,491

$ 202,320

$ 286,313

$ 190,917 U.S. GAAP net income 57,148

23,357

64,904

4,161 U.S. GAAP net margin 7.7 %

11.5 %

22.7 %

2.2 %















Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization related to intangible assets $ 6,099

$ 1,356

$ 1,374

1,786 Restructuring 879

—

20

— Acquisition-related costs 511

13

118

57 Equity-based compensation 22,744

5,441

4,513

5,403 Impairment charges 21,535

—

—

21,535 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (3,928)

(758)

(689)

(1,060) Total non-GAAP adjustments 47,840

6,052

5,336

27,721 Non-GAAP net income 104,988

29,409

70,240

31,882 Non-GAAP net margin 14.1 %

14.5 %

24.5 %

16.7 %















U.S. GAAP net income per share:













Basic 1.01

0.41

1.12

0.07 Diluted(a) 0.99

0.41

1.10

0.07















Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)













Basic 0.84

0.11

0.10

0.49 Diluted 0.83

0.10

0.09

0.48















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic $ 1.85

$ 0.52

$ 1.22

$ 0.56 Diluted(c) $ 1.82

$ 0.51

$ 1.19

$ 0.55















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 56,682

56,442

57,804

56,553 Diluted 57,548

57,408

58,816

57,519

















(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration cost, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Twelve

months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

July 1,

2023 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 173,404

$ 77,492

$ 116,563

$ 8,976 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (44,406)

(9,281)

(12,605)

(10,610) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 591

273

62

83















Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow 129,589

68,484

104,020

(1,551)

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.