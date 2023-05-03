Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

May 03, 2023

Improved Fiscal Second Half Demand Anticipated

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $173.0 million, net income of $15.0 million, representing EPS of $0.26 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q2 2023

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2022

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2023

Net Revenue

$173.0 million

down 55%

down 1.8%

Gross Profit

$84.1 million

down 58.3%

down 5.2%

Gross Margin

48.6 %

down 390 bps

down 170 bps

Income from Operations

$12.6 million

down 90.3%

up 6.8%

Operating Margin

7.3 %

down 2640 bps

up 60 bps

Net Income

$15.0 million

down 87.1%

up 2.7%

Net Margin

8.7 %

down 2150 bps

up 40 bps

EPS – Diluted

$0.26

down 86%

up 4%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q2 2023

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2022

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2023

Income from Operations

$20.4 million

down 84.9%

up 1%

Operating Margin

11.8 %

down 2340 bps

up 30 bps

Net Income

$21.9 million

down 82%

up 0.5%

Net Margin

12.7 %

down 1890 bps

up 30 bps

EPS – Diluted

$0.38

down 80.5%

up 2.7%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We remain very focused on supporting technology transitions within the advanced display, advanced packaging and automotive markets through several high-profile customer engagements and broadening adoption of our emerging solutions. Additionally, we have experienced an uptick in customer interest and quote activity related to our  high-volume markets."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $173.0 million.
  • Gross margin of 48.6%.
  • Net income of $15.0 million or $0.26 per share; non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million or $0.38 per share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $86.9 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $62.7 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $734.1 million as of April 1, 2023.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 0.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $5.0 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 ending July 1, 2023 to be approximately $190 +/- $20 million, GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.23 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.32 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "We continue to expand market access and align on new, high-growth opportunities, while diversifying our end-market exposure. Past market expansion efforts have improved our trough-level performance and have better enhanced our long-term ability to create and deliver value to shareholders. While the rate of near-term growth will be governed by industry inventory levels and macro dynamics, we continue to anticipate gradual demand improvement across our portfolio over the coming quarters."

During its second fiscal quarter the Company completed its acquisition of Advanced Jet Automation Co., Ltd., including the material business and assets formerly owned by its affiliate, Samurai Spirit Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of high-precision micro-dispensing equipment and solutions in Taiwan.

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 4, 2023, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 11, 2023 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734621. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q3F23 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q3F23 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Net revenue

$                        173,021

$                        384,282

$                  349,254

$           845,170

Cost of sales

88,929

182,572

176,456

420,222

Gross profit

84,092

201,710

172,798

424,948








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

33,063

33,937

73,563

71,487

Research and development

35,999

37,281

70,507

70,450

Amortization of intangible assets

1,563

1,151

2,957

2,434

Acquisition-related costs

334


441

Restructuring

504


879

126

Total operating expenses

71,463

72,369

148,347

144,497

Income from operations

12,629

129,341

24,451

280,451

Other income (expense):






Interest income

8,000

470

14,559

941

Interest expense

(32)

(97)

(66)

(137)

Income before income taxes

20,597

129,714

38,944

281,255

Income tax expense

5,556

13,713

9,314

31,648

Net income

$                          15,041

$                        116,001

$                    29,630

$           249,607








Net income per share:






Basic

$                               0.27

$                               1.89

$                        0.52

$                  4.03

Diluted

$                               0.26

$                               1.86

$                        0.51

$                  3.97








Cash dividends declared per share

$                               0.19

$                               0.17

$                        0.38

$                  0.34








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

56,684

61,482

56,868

61,934

Diluted

57,577

62,435

57,739

62,907









Three months ended

Six months ended

Supplemental financial data:

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Depreciation and amortization

$                            6,542

$                            5,224

$                    12,155

$             10,563

Capital expenditures

17,383

3,384

33,034

6,260

Equity-based compensation expense:






Cost of sales

323

308

631

534

Selling, general and administrative

3,731

3,296

8,598

7,252

Research and development

1,325

1,092

2,671

2,222

Total equity-based compensation expense

$                            5,379

$                            4,696

$                    11,900

$             10,008

As of

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Number of employees

3,089

3,445

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


As of

April 1, 2023

October 1, 2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    389,102

$                    555,537

Short-term investments

345,000

220,000

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and
$0, respectively

169,140

309,323

Inventories, net

224,159

184,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

61,472

62,200

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,188,873

1,332,046




Property, plant and equipment, net

110,680

80,908

Operating right-of-use assets

44,908

41,767

Goodwill

98,893

68,096

Intangible assets, net

39,892

31,939

Deferred tax assets

32,157

25,572

Equity investments

5,433

5,397

Other assets

3,206

2,874

TOTAL ASSETS

$                 1,524,042

$                 1,588,599




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

54,851

67,311

Operating lease liabilities

7,271

6,766

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

112,301

134,541

Income taxes payable

21,328

40,063

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

195,751

248,681




Deferred tax liabilities

36,180

34,037

Income taxes payable

52,537

64,634

Operating lease liabilities

39,557

34,927

Other liabilities

16,320

11,670

TOTAL LIABILITIES

340,345

393,949




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, no par value

567,031

561,684

Treasury stock, at cost

(719,619)

(675,800)

Retained earnings

1,349,736

1,341,666

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,451)

(32,900)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,183,697

$                 1,194,650




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,524,042

$                 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$                            1,820

$                          73,135

$                    86,936

$                  169,009

Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

(147,283)

134,172

(186,197)

141,461

Net cash used in financing activities

(16,681)

(186,987)

(72,911)

(211,064)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

633

(1,357)

5,737

(1,741)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(161,511)

18,963

(166,435)

97,665

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

550,613

441,490

555,537

362,788

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                        389,102

$                        460,453

$                  389,102

$                  460,453








Short-term investments

345,000

230,000

345,000

230,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$                        734,102

$                        690,453

$                  734,102

$                  690,453

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP 

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

December 31, 2022

Net revenue

$              173,021

$               384,282

$                176,233

U.S. GAAP income from operations

12,629

129,341

11,822

U.S. GAAP operating margin

7.3 %

33.7 %

6.7 %







Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,563

1,151

1,394

Restructuring

504


375

Equity-based compensation

5,379

4,696

6,521

Acquisition-related costs  

334


107

Non-GAAP income from operations

$                20,409

$               135,188

$                  20,219

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.8 %

35.2 %

11.5 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

December 31, 2022

Net revenue

$              173,021

$              384,282

$               176,233

U.S. GAAP net income

15,041

116,001

14,589

U.S. GAAP net margin

8.7 %

30.2 %

8.3 %







Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,563

1,151

1,394

Restructuring

504


375

Equity-based compensation

5,379

4,696

6,521

Acquisition-related costs

334


107

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(892)

(385)

(1,218)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$                   6,888

$                   5,462

$                    7,179

Non-GAAP net income

$                21,929

$              121,463

$                 21,768

Non-GAAP net margin

12.7 %

31.6 %

12.4 %







U.S. GAAP net income per share:





Basic

0.27

1.89

0.26

Diluted(a)

0.26

1.86

0.25







Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)





Basic

0.12

0.09

0.13

Diluted

0.12

0.09

0.12







Non-GAAP net income per share:





Basic

$                     0.39

$                     1.98

$                      0.39

Diluted(c)

$                     0.38

$                     1.95

$                      0.37







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

56,684

61,482

57,051

Diluted

57,577

62,435

57,729


(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based compensation expenses, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended


April 1,
2023

April 2,
2022

December 31,
2022

U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$                    86,936

$                    73,135

$                 85,116

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(24,515)

(5,658)

(13,878)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

235

119








Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

62,656

67,596

71,238

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

