Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Improved Fiscal Second Half Demand Anticipated

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc . (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $173.0 million, net income of $15.0 million, representing EPS of $0.26 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q2 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2023 Net Revenue $173.0 million down 55% down 1.8% Gross Profit $84.1 million down 58.3% down 5.2% Gross Margin 48.6 % down 390 bps down 170 bps Income from Operations $12.6 million down 90.3% up 6.8% Operating Margin 7.3 % down 2640 bps up 60 bps Net Income $15.0 million down 87.1% up 2.7% Net Margin 8.7 % down 2150 bps up 40 bps EPS – Diluted $0.26 down 86% up 4%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q2 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2023 Income from Operations $20.4 million down 84.9% up 1% Operating Margin 11.8 % down 2340 bps up 30 bps Net Income $21.9 million down 82% up 0.5% Net Margin 12.7 % down 1890 bps up 30 bps EPS – Diluted $0.38 down 80.5% up 2.7%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We remain very focused on supporting technology transitions within the advanced display, advanced packaging and automotive markets through several high-profile customer engagements and broadening adoption of our emerging solutions. Additionally, we have experienced an uptick in customer interest and quote activity related to our high-volume markets."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $173.0 million .

. Gross margin of 48.6%.

Net income of $15.0 million or $0.26 per share; non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million or $0.38 per share.

or per share; non-GAAP net income of or per share. GAAP cash from operations of $86.9 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $62.7 million

; Adjusted free cash flow of Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $734.1 million as of April 1, 2023 .

as of . The Company repurchased a total of 0.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $5.0 million .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 ending July 1, 2023 to be approximately $190 +/- $20 million, GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.23 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.32 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "We continue to expand market access and align on new, high-growth opportunities, while diversifying our end-market exposure. Past market expansion efforts have improved our trough-level performance and have better enhanced our long-term ability to create and deliver value to shareholders. While the rate of near-term growth will be governed by industry inventory levels and macro dynamics, we continue to anticipate gradual demand improvement across our portfolio over the coming quarters."

During its second fiscal quarter the Company completed its acquisition of Advanced Jet Automation Co., Ltd., including the material business and assets formerly owned by its affiliate, Samurai Spirit Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of high-precision micro-dispensing equipment and solutions in Taiwan.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q3F23 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q3F23 is not available without unreasonable effort.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 173,021

$ 384,282

$ 349,254

$ 845,170 Cost of sales 88,929

182,572

176,456

420,222 Gross profit 84,092

201,710

172,798

424,948















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 33,063

33,937

73,563

71,487 Research and development 35,999

37,281

70,507

70,450 Amortization of intangible assets 1,563

1,151

2,957

2,434 Acquisition-related costs 334

—

441

— Restructuring 504

—

879

126 Total operating expenses 71,463

72,369

148,347

144,497 Income from operations 12,629

129,341

24,451

280,451 Other income (expense):













Interest income 8,000

470

14,559

941 Interest expense (32)

(97)

(66)

(137) Income before income taxes 20,597

129,714

38,944

281,255 Income tax expense 5,556

13,713

9,314

31,648 Net income $ 15,041

$ 116,001

$ 29,630

$ 249,607















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.27

$ 1.89

$ 0.52

$ 4.03 Diluted $ 0.26

$ 1.86

$ 0.51

$ 3.97















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.19

$ 0.17

$ 0.38

$ 0.34















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 56,684

61,482

56,868

61,934 Diluted 57,577

62,435

57,739

62,907

















Three months ended

Six months ended Supplemental financial data: April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,542

$ 5,224

$ 12,155

$ 10,563 Capital expenditures 17,383

3,384

33,034

6,260 Equity-based compensation expense:













Cost of sales 323

308

631

534 Selling, general and administrative 3,731

3,296

8,598

7,252 Research and development 1,325

1,092

2,671

2,222 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 5,379

$ 4,696

$ 11,900

$ 10,008



As of

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Number of employees 3,089

3,445

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

April 1, 2023

October 1, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,102

$ 555,537 Short-term investments 345,000

220,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and

$0, respectively 169,140

309,323 Inventories, net 224,159

184,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,472

62,200 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,188,873

1,332,046







Property, plant and equipment, net 110,680

80,908 Operating right-of-use assets 44,908

41,767 Goodwill 98,893

68,096 Intangible assets, net 39,892

31,939 Deferred tax assets 32,157

25,572 Equity investments 5,433

5,397 Other assets 3,206

2,874 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,524,042

$ 1,588,599







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 54,851

67,311 Operating lease liabilities 7,271

6,766 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 112,301

134,541 Income taxes payable 21,328

40,063 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 195,751

248,681







Deferred tax liabilities 36,180

34,037 Income taxes payable 52,537

64,634 Operating lease liabilities 39,557

34,927 Other liabilities 16,320

11,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES 340,345

393,949







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 567,031

561,684 Treasury stock, at cost (719,619)

(675,800) Retained earnings 1,349,736

1,341,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,451)

(32,900) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,183,697

$ 1,194,650







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,524,042

$ 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,820

$ 73,135

$ 86,936

$ 169,009 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (147,283)

134,172

(186,197)

141,461 Net cash used in financing activities (16,681)

(186,987)

(72,911)

(211,064) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 633

(1,357)

5,737

(1,741) Changes in cash and cash equivalents (161,511)

18,963

(166,435)

97,665 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 550,613

441,490

555,537

362,788 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 389,102

$ 460,453

$ 389,102

$ 460,453















Short-term investments 345,000

230,000

345,000

230,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 734,102

$ 690,453

$ 734,102

$ 690,453

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

December 31, 2022 Net revenue

$ 173,021

$ 384,282

$ 176,233 U.S. GAAP income from operations

12,629

129,341

11,822 U.S. GAAP operating margin

7.3 %

33.7 %

6.7 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,563

1,151

1,394 Restructuring

504

—

375 Equity-based compensation

5,379

4,696

6,521 Acquisition-related costs

334

—

107 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 20,409

$ 135,188

$ 20,219 Non-GAAP operating margin

11.8 %

35.2 %

11.5 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

December 31, 2022 Net revenue

$ 173,021

$ 384,282

$ 176,233 U.S. GAAP net income

15,041

116,001

14,589 U.S. GAAP net margin

8.7 %

30.2 %

8.3 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,563

1,151

1,394 Restructuring

504

—

375 Equity-based compensation

5,379

4,696

6,521 Acquisition-related costs

334

—

107 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(892)

(385)

(1,218) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 6,888

$ 5,462

$ 7,179 Non-GAAP net income

$ 21,929

$ 121,463

$ 21,768 Non-GAAP net margin

12.7 %

31.6 %

12.4 %













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

0.27

1.89

0.26 Diluted(a)

0.26

1.86

0.25













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

0.12

0.09

0.13 Diluted

0.12

0.09

0.12













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 0.39

$ 1.98

$ 0.39 Diluted(c)

$ 0.38

$ 1.95

$ 0.37













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

56,684

61,482

57,051 Diluted

57,577

62,435

57,729





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based compensation expenses, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended



April 1,

2023

April 2,

2022

December 31,

2022 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$ 86,936

$ 73,135

$ 85,116 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(24,515)

(5,658)

(13,878) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

235

119

—













Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

62,656

67,596

71,238

