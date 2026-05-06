Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2026. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $242.6 million, net income of $35.1 million, representing EPS of $0.66 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $42.1 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results

Fiscal Q2 2026 Fiscal Q2 2025 Fiscal Q1 2026 Net Revenue (in thousands) $242,621 $161,986 $199,625 GAAP EPS – Diluted $0.66 $(1.59) $0.32 Non GAAP EPS - Diluted $0.79 $(0.52) $0.44

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.

Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Demand is stronger than anticipated due to both technology and capacity needs across general semiconductor, memory, automotive and industrial end markets. In addition to helping customers reach their production goals, we are also ramping near-term capital investment to support longer-term Advanced Solutions growth."

The Company anticipates fiscal year 2026 capital expenditure to increase sequentially from approximately $12 million to approximately $22 million. This incremental investment is expected to significantly expand the Company's production of its Thermo-Compression bonding ("TCB") systems, supporting up to approximately $400 million in annual TCB system sales.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $242.6 million.

Gross margin of 49.3%.

Net income of $35.1 million or $0.66 per share; non-GAAP net income of $42.1 million or $0.79 per fully diluted share.

GAAP cash flow from operations of $10.3 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $6.3 million.

The Company repurchased a total of 3.0 thousand shares of common stock at a cost of $0.1 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

K&S currently expects net revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ending July 4, 2026 to be approximately $310 million +/- $20 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.87 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $1.00 +/- 10%.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results will be held on May 7, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com . To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.

An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13757797.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, failures or delays in completing the Company's cessation of its Electronics Assembly equipment business, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 4, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Six months ended

April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025

April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025 Net revenue $ 242,621

$ 161,986

$ 442,246

$ 328,110 Cost of sales 122,917

121,602

223,587

200,642 Gross profit 119,704

40,384

218,659

127,468 Selling, general and administrative 42,742

48,014

83,501

86,628 Research and development 38,396

37,220

78,772

75,028 Gain relating to cessation of business —

—

—

(75,987) Impairment charges —

39,817

—

39,817 Operating expenses 81,138

125,051

162,273

125,486 Income / (Loss) from operations 38,566

(84,667)

56,386

1,982 Interest income 3,980

5,622

8,739

11,974 Interest expense (37)

(36)

(77)

(63) Income / (Loss) before income taxes 42,509

(79,081)

65,048

13,893 Provision for income taxes 7,361

5,438

13,104

16,770 Net income / (loss) $ 35,148

$ (84,519)

$ 51,944

$ (2,877)















Net income / (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.67

$ (1.59)

$ 0.99

$ (0.05) Diluted $ 0.66

$ (1.59)

$ 0.98

$ (0.05) Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.205

$ 0.205

$ 0.41

$ 0.41















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 52,327

53,311

52,323

53,551 Diluted 53,121

53,311

52,963

53,551

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





As of

April 4, 2026

October 4, 2025 ASSETS Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,864

$ 215,708 Short-term investments 150,000

295,000 Accounts and other receivable, net 255,610

183,538 Inventories, net 206,294

160,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,549

47,064 Total current assets 982,317

901,535







Property, plant and equipment, net 57,924

58,993 Operating right-of-use assets 33,921

32,193 Goodwill 69,522

69,522 Intangible assets, net 4,984

5,600 Deferred tax assets 16,144

16,109 Equity investments 7,881

6,978 Investment in debt securities 10,000

10,000 Other assets 3,291

3,412 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,185,984

$ 1,104,342







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 85,445

$ 57,178 Operating lease liabilities 6,192

6,178 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 119,230

97,786 Income taxes payable 22,653

27,029 Total current liabilities 233,520

188,171







Deferred tax liabilities 34,892

35,533 Income taxes payable 17,289

16,580 Operating lease liabilities 33,594

32,372 Other liabilities 9,143

10,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 328,438

$ 282,851







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, without par value 627,269

620,043 Treasury stock, at cost (976,253)

(974,202) Retained earnings 1,229,990

1,199,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,460)

(23,850) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 857,546

$ 821,491







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,185,984

$ 1,104,342

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Six months ended (in thousands) April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025

April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,271

$ 79,877

$ 1,338

$ 98,779 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 45,368

(38,415)

138,693

43,624 Net cash used in financing activities (283)

(33,506)

(18,171)

(81,958) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 380

238

296

(1,073) Changes in cash and cash equivalents 55,736

8,194

122,156

59,372 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 282,128

278,325

215,708

227,147 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 337,864

$ 286,519

$ 337,864

$ 286,519















Short-term investments 150,000

295,000

150,000

295,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 487,864

$ 581,519

$ 487,864

$ 581,519

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)









Three months ended



April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025

January 3,

2026 Net revenue

$ 242,621

$ 161,986

$ 199,625 U.S. GAAP income / (loss) from operations

38,566

(84,667)

17,820 U.S. GAAP operating margin

15.9 %

(52.3) %

8.9 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets

307

1,171

308 Restructuring

418

8,806

1,997 Equity-based compensation

6,991

7,493

5,330 Impairment charges

—

39,817

— Other income – escrow release on sale of subsidiary

—

—

(304) Non-GAAP income / (loss) from operations

$ 46,282

$ (27,380)

$ 25,151 Non-GAAP operating margin

19.1 %

(16.9) %

12.6 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended



April 4, 2026

March 29,

2025

January 3,

2026 Net revenue

$ 242,621

$ 161,986

$ 199,625 U.S. GAAP net income / (loss)

35,148

(84,519)

16,796 U.S. GAAP net margin

14.5 %

(52.2) %

8.4 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets

307

1,171

308 Restructuring

418

8,806

1,997 Equity-based compensation

6,991

7,493

5,330 Impairment charges

—

39,817

— Other income – escrow release on sale of subsidiary

—

—

(304) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(728)

(639)

(986) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 6,988

$ 56,648

$ 6,345 Non-GAAP net income / (loss)

$ 42,136

$ (27,871)

$ 23,141 Non-GAAP net margin

17.4 %

(17.2) %

11.6 %













U.S. GAAP net income / (loss) per share:











Basic

$ 0.67

$ (1.59)

$ 0.32 Diluted(a)

$ 0.66

$ (1.59)

$ 0.32













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

$ 0.14

$ 1.07

$ 0.12 Diluted

$ 0.13

$ 1.07

$ 0.12













Non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share:











Basic

$ 0.81

$ (0.52)

$ 0.44 Diluted(c)

$ 0.79

$ (0.52)

$ 0.44













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

52,327

53,311

52,319 Diluted

53,121

53,311

52,521





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, gain relating to business cessation or disposal, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)









Three months ended



April 4, 2026

March 29,

2025

January 3,

2026 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

$ 10,271

$ 79,877

$ (8,933) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,077)

(1,954)

(2,676) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

74

60

1













Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

$ 6,268

$ 77,983

$ (11,608)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Third quarter of fiscal 2026 ending July 4, 2026



GAAP Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Outlook Net revenue

$310 million +/- $20 million

—

$310 million +/- $20 million Operating expenses

$92.4 million +/- 2%

$7.4 million B,C,D

$85.0 million +/- 2% Diluted EPS(1)

$0.87 +/- 10%

$0.13 A - E

$1.00 +/- 10%





























Non-GAAP Adjustments



A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales

0.4 B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development

6.6 C. Amortization related to intangible assets

0.3 D. Restructuring expenses

0.5 E. Net income tax effect of the above items

(0.7)

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 53.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, unannounced restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.