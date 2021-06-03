Kulkea's Newest Cycling Ambassador is Ready to Climb 6 Summits in Under 6 Days

WESTWOOD, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Bicycle Day, KULKEA® is proud to announce its first cycling ambassador, Brendan Walsh. The Guinness World Record holder and endurance athlete is focused on helping the community around him and Kulkea is delighted to have Walsh on board. His motivation to keep pedaling forward for good fully aligns with Kulkea's missions and values.

"It's great to be a part of a like-minded team," Walsh said. "The ethics and innovation of fellow Bostonians are exciting!"

Kulkea Kulkea

"I'm honored that Brendan chose to work with Kulkea not just because he's a highly accomplished, record-holding athlete, but because he's motivated by the drive to help others," said David Abramowitz, CEO and founder.

Walsh plans to begin a new adventure called the NE6 on the weekend of June 19th. The challenge involves six days of cycling and climbing in some of the roughest terrains New England has to offer.

"I will run the highest summit in each state of New England while cycling from mountain to mountain. Starting with Katahdin in Maine, I will cycle over 600 miles between the mountains and climb all six summits in six days," said Walsh. "The vertical gain is going to be over 31,000 feet!"

For this challenge, Walsh will be fundraising for the Alzheimer Association. "We all have someone in our lives that is affected by Alzheimer and this is to honor them," Walsh said. Kulkea is committed to helping Walsh reach his fundraising goal. Shop on Kulkea from 6/3 to the end of the challenge and 25% of proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer Association.

In September 2019, Walsh raised over $10 thousand for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) while breaking a Guinness World Record. In 11 days, nine minutes, and 30 seconds, Walsh traveled from Madawaska, Maine to Key West, Florida; making him the fastest person to cross the U.S. from North to South by bicycle.

If the journey wasn't impressive enough, Walsh completed it after recovering from an injury caused by a collision with a car earlier that year.

Like Walsh's past challenges, the NE6 will allow anyone to track his progress through a spot tracker as he makes his way up and across the New England mountain chain.

To learn more about Brendan Walsh's upcoming challenge, visit his website www.bicyclebrendan.com.

About Kulkea

KULKEA was founded by New Englanders with Finnish roots to solve the shortcomings of traditional outdoor gear bags. Their pioneering prototype quickly became the go-to for avid skiers. KULKEA stands for a renewed heritage of cleverly designed, premium gear bags that last for your adventure lifetime. KULKEA (cool-ke-ah) is named after the Finnish word meaning "to go" and "to travel," and its goal is to free the adventurous spirit within all of us. It can be found online at www.kulkea.com or on Instagram @kulkea.

Press Contact:

David Abramowitz

617-699-4906

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulkea

Related Links

http://www.kulkea.com

