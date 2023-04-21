KultureCity and Bristol Public Schools (CT) Announce Nation's First Ever District-Wide Partnership

BRISTOL, Conn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities, has partnered with Bristol Public Schools (Bristol, CT) to launch a first of its kind partnership with a school district. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Ivy Drive Elementary School. Connecticut State Department of Education's Special Education Director Bryan Klimkiewicz, Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano, and KultureCity Board Members Sean Culkin and Evelyn Yang were also present.

Bristol and KultureCity at sensory room.

"Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that Bristol Public Schools is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity. "We are honored to partner with Bristol to provide a truly inclusive experience for all students."

"We hope to spearhead this initiative here in Connecticut and ultimately, nationwide," added Brian Burke, Executive Director of Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning of Bristol Public Schools. "Bristol Public Schools will serve as the leading example of how to integrate sensory inclusion in school districts across the country."

The first sensory room was built at Ivy Drive. The space features bean bags, bubble walls, multi-sensory activity panels, and a custom art piece featuring the Ivy Drive Dragon. The certification process required the staff at Ivy Drive to be trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize students with sensory needs and handle a sensory overload situation. The final touches on two additional sensory rooms are being built at Chippens Hill Middle School and Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads, will also be available to all students throughout the district.

"Our students are already using the space and it is making a huge difference," said Principal Emily Gomes of Ivy Drive. "We are so proud to be KultureCity's first school-based sensory inclusion room in the Northeast."

"This is a special day for our school district and an important expansion of our student services," added Dr. Kimberly Culkin, former Director of Special Services of Bristol Public Schools. "Once our district-wide construction and implementation plans are complete, more than 1,400 students across our three buildings will be positively impacted."

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions (approximately 1 in 6 individuals).

One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which could be part of the school environment. With its new spaces and certification, staff will now be better prepared to assist students with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending school.

KultureCity has partnered with individual schools in the past, but it is hopeful that the district-wide partnership with Bristol Public Schools will expedite its growth into the K-12 market. KultureCity sees the expansion as a natural progression with schools employing more health, medical, and social-emotional support staff than ever.

