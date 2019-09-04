KultureCity and Yogibo Announce Art Show Benefiting Autism Awareness & Inclusion at Yogibo's SoHo Location

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo, a worldwide retailer and designer of next generation furniture and contemporary home décor, is excited to announce an art show at their SoHo location in their ongoing partnership with autism & inclusion organization KultureCity. The event will take place on the evening of Saturday September 7th, 2019 at 423 Broadway, New York, NY. The event is open to the public.

Yogibo's SoHo location A KultureCity/Yogibo Sensory Room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena in Cleveland.

The event started as an idea by KultureCity advocate and award winner Sean Culkin. All money raised will be donated to KultureCity. In addition to an art gallery, there will be live music and celebrity advocates for KultureCity such as Amir Arison, star of NBC's "The Blacklist" will be in attendance.

"I met Sean for the first time at the KultureBall Gala and I was so impressed and inspired by his personality and determination. We are so happy to support his journey and cause," said Eyal Levy, Yogibo CEO. "As long time partners of KultureCity and the sensory community, we are dedicated to support families with members on the spectrum and to create a better, more inclusive environment for them. Sean inspired me so much that I decided to join the KultureCity New York Marathon team and run the marathon for the first time." Later this year, Yogibo will become the first retailer in the country to make their stores officially sensory inclusive with staff training and guidance from KultureCity's inclusion program.

Yogibo is well-known for their modern design, colors, and modular furniture. The SoHo store features multiple upscale seating areas featuring the company's line of bean bag chairs and pillows, their new modular couches, as well as a variety of the company's home décor products and accessories.

KultureCity and Yogibo have partnered together several times, helping to build sensory rooms in NBA, NFL, and MLB arenas across the country as well as numerous other sensory projects.

To learn more about Yogibo, visit www.yogibo.com.

About Yogibo

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high quality lounge furniture. It was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall in Natick, MA in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now has more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo bean bags have been named "Ten Best Dorm Product" by StudentAdvisor.com and a "must have for autistic children" by Autism Parenting Magazine. The company's family product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories. For additional information, please visit www.yogibo.com or call (877) 964-4266.

Media Contact:

Brett Cailler

Director of Marketing

603-595-0207

221009@email4pr.com

SOURCE Yogibo

Related Links

http://www.yogibo.com

